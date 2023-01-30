WINCHESTER — If current projections hold true, Winchester's housing shortage won't last much longer.
According to data assembled by the Winchester Planning Department, 2,778 housing units — apartments, townhouses, single-family homes and assisted-living dwellings — are in the pipeline at this time in various stages of development.
While some housing projects are already under construction, most have not broken ground due to financing and supply issues that arose during the pandemic and continue to cause challenges. For example, Winchester Planning Director Timothy Youmans said last week that three major developments proposed by Healthcare Development Partners (HDP) of Chicago are in the pipeline but have stalled or slowed due to difficulties securing financing and the high cost of building materials.
"When I spoke to Mr. Bryant, he said he still intends to go forward with all three," Youmans said, referring to HDP President Todd Bryant. "But yes, they are facing challenges in terms of their lenders."
The three HDP projects are the conversion of the former Winchester Memorial Hospital into a senior housing center with 107 independent-living apartments, 24 assisted-living dwellings and 34 memory-care units; the construction of 143 townhouses and 160 apartments at the former location of Frederick County Middle School on Linden Drive; and the creation of a major mixed-use development called 550 Fairmont Avenue with 170 apartments, 92 townhouses and 14,800 square feet of retail and restaurant space. Currently, construction has not started on the 550 Fairmont Avenue project, but site work has been performed at the Linden Drive property and asbestos remediation is underway at the former hospital.
Winchester's current housing market is struggling to keep pace with demand. According to zillow.com, 33 dwellings were available for purchase Monday in Winchester, with prices ranging from $240,000 for a two-bedroom, two-bath townhouse on Limestone Court to $1,599,000 for a five-bedroom, eight-bath single-family house on Johnston Court. As for rental units, rent.com reported on Monday there were 53 available dwellings ranging in price from $999 a month for a one-bedroom, one-bath apartment on Shawnee Drive to $3,500 a month for a four-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath single-family house on Melvor Lane.
In terms of price and quantity, Winchester's current housing market is better than it was a year ago. In March, the online rental service zumper.com reported only six apartments and two houses were available for rent within the city's 22601 ZIP code, with prices ranging from $1,100 per month for a one-bedroom, one-bath apartment on South Loudoun Street to $1,795 per month for a two-bedroom, two-bath apartment on Valor Drive. Zillow in March listed 12 single-family homes available for purchase in Winchester, with prices ranging from $215,000 for a four-bedroom, two-bath duplex on East Monmouth Street to $1,985,000 for a six-bedroom, six-bath manor house on West Piccadilly Street.
The current version of Winchester's Comprehensive Plan states an average of 123 new housing units have to be built every year to keep pace with the city's projected population growth, estimated at 31,107 residents by 2030 and 33,031 by 2040. Winchester's current population, according to the 2020 U.S. Census, is 28,136.
According to Winchester Planning Department data, here are the residential construction projects in Winchester that have received a green light from city government, as well as the number of housing units associated with each project:
- Winchester Grove, Valley Avenue and Hillman Drive — 440
- Crossover Apartments, 200 block of Crossover Boulevard — 331
- Linden Drive, 441 Linden Drive — 296
- 550 Fairmont Avenue, Fairmont Avenue and Wyck Street — 262
- Winchester Commons, 2210 Legge Blvd. — 246
- The Local, 230 Spring St. — 198
- Senior Living Center at Winchester Memorial Hospital, 333 W. Cork St. — 195
- Cameron Square, 200 and 300 blocks of North Cameron Street — 195
- Meadow Branch (Phase II), 520 Meadow Branch Ave. — 134
- Hampton Manor Nursing Facility, 940 Cedar Creek Grade — 107
- Harrison Plaza, Valor Drive/Taft Avenue/Hope Drive — 70
- Smalts, 400 block of National Avenue — 51
- Creekside Condos, 3131 Valley Ave. — 45
- Hackwoods at Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury, 654 Fox Drive — 39
- Roberts Square, 1811 Roberts St. — 36
- Laurelwood Commons, 520 N. Pleasant Valley Road — 34
- Schwartz Family Towns, 229 S. Pleasant Valley Road — 25
- Tevis Townhouses, 375 W. Tevis St. — 20
- Treetops (Phase II), 501 Treetops Lane — 18
- Piccadilly Townes, East Piccadilly and North Kent streets — 16
- Various apartments, 33-39 W. Boscawen St. — 12
- Cameron and Gerrard Apartments, 819 S. Cameron St. — 8
To view the complete data regarding proposed new housing in Winchester, visit https://bit.ly/40gtInA.
