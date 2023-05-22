Almost 600 job seekers flocked to the fifth Winchester Employer Expo on May 10 to connect with the employers from around the region.
Of the estimated 144 attendees who applied for a position that day, at least 72 secured an interview, according to information from event officials. The expo was sponsored by the Workforce Initiative Board, which is comprised of government, education and business leaders in Winchester and Frederick, Clarke, Warren and Shenandoah counties.
"Employers are really desperate to hire. We are trying to connect the employers to the community," said Vanessa Santiago, business and community development manager for the Winchester Economic Development Department. "I would say it was a success. We almost doubled our numbers from last year, and as the years go on, you see growth in the size of the event."
According to the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics, the national labor force participation rate for April was 62.6 percent and the employment-population ratio was 60.4 percent. Those measures remain below the February 2020 pre-pandemic levels of 63.3 percent and 61.1 percent, respectively. In April, the national unemployment rate was 3.4 percent.
The ambition of the Winchester Employee-Expo, which was held this year in the Jim Barnett Park War Memorial Building, is to have representatives from local companies offering jobs across a variety of sectors. The number of attendees totaled 595 this year, up from 342 in 2022.
"It's an opportunity to meet employers face-to-face, to ask them questions. It's a different experience than sitting in front of a computer and filling out an application," Santiago noted, adding that 85 employers had exhibits at the event.
The attendees mostly ranged between ages 18 and 34, and 83 were high school students eyeing the broad array of career paths available to them. At least 16 individuals between the ages 65-74 also attended the expo to see who was hiring.
Of the nearly 600 attendees, 269 said in a survey that they were already employed. Santiago noted that these individuals were perhaps seeking better paying jobs or looking to pivot toward a different profession. Of the remaining attendees, 246 said they were unemployed.
Santiago explained that the expo's offerings went beyond job-finding service. Several nonprofit and community service agencies were present for people who want to work but need help with transportation, obtaining food and clothing, or seeking government benefits. Such help was being offered by organizations including United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley, the Winchester Department of Social Services, Virginia Employment Commission, and others.
The Horizon Goodwill Industries Resource Center was also on hand to provide free help to attendees wishing to hone their interview techniques and evaluate their skills, abilities and strengths.
"It was very positive," Santiago said. "When you look at the survey, you see we almost doubled our numbers from last year. Our small businesses are looking to hire. Our manufacturers are looking to hire. We definitely try to cover all areas — blue collar, white collar, everything."
