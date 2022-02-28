BERRYVILLE — Various types of assistance are available in the Northern Shenandoah Valley for farmers and operators of small, agriculture-based businesses.
But it often takes time and effort to find the assistance, participants in a regional forum on Friday agreed. What’s available should be better coordinated, and those working in agriculture need ways to share information and help each other, they said.
More than 100 people from multiple localities took part in “Growing Your Agribusiness” at the Clarke County Ruritan Fairgrounds. The program was sponsored by the Clarke County, Frederick County and Winchester economic and tourism development offices and Virginia Cooperative Extension (VCE).
During the three-hour program, speakers from several organizations discussed assistance that already exists, then listened as attendees in the audience elaborated on issues they’re facing and speculated as to what would benefit them.
Christine Kriz, director of the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Lord Fairfax Community College, pitched the center’s marketing services.
“You can have the best cattle and vegetables to sell,” Kriz said. “But it doesn’t matter if no one can find you” to buy them.
Kriz suggested developing a Google Business listing with a phone number and directions to help potential customers easily find farms and businesses. Listings also should include geographical references, such as a particular county or the Shenandoah Valley, she said, so they’ll appear near the top of the list when people search online for products they want.
The SBDC can help people develop such listings. It also can help with, for instance, setting up websites and figuring out why a business is earning money but not making much profit, she said.
Various grants are available through the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. It also can refer farmers and business owners to grant and loan funds available from other sources, said Michele Bridges, a project manager for the department.
And, there’s Extension, a government-funded program that helps farmers and households. Much of its assistance is based on research.
Extension is under the auspices of Virginia Tech and Virginia State University. If agents in Virginia can’t find the resources that someone needs, they can reach out to colleagues with Extension programs based at universities in other states, said Corey Childs, a unit coordinator at VCE’s Front Royal office.
For several years, Edge-Wood Dairy on Fishpaw Road near Berryville has been trying to start a creamery. Robert Koon, a co-owner of the family-run facility, said “it’s been a nightmare,” especially since the COVID-19 pandemic erupted.
Some entity needs to create a blueprint for establishing a new business and provide help with each step outlined in the plan, Koon said. It would keep someone from “chasing your tail around and wasting a whole lot of time” in finding assistance, he added.
Those in the audience included current and wannabe farmers. Some were interested in starting agriculture-related businesses. Others said they just wanted to learn about farming issues. One woman identified herself as an insurance agent seeking ways to help agricultural clients.
Clarke County itself is predominantly rural. Yet some in the audience said that while they’re interested in farming, they’re having trouble finding land on which to farm. They indicated that convincing property owners to sell or lease unused land can be hard.
“Land is a finite resource,” Childs said, so finding enough acreage on which to establish new farming operations is “a tough nut to crack.”
Another issue cited was the unavailability of livestock processing operations.
“We’re blessed to have a lot of them” within a 60-mile radius of Clarke County, Childs said. The problem is that most are at capacity, forcing people who need the services to drive two hours or longer to obtain them elsewhere, he said.
Finding people to do seasonal work on farms is hard because of the intensive labor involved, many attendees agreed.
Mark Sutphin, an Extension horticulture agent based in Winchester, indicated he understands.
“You’ve got product you need to move immediately,” Sutphin said. “You can’t be scratching your head wondering where the labor is going to come from.”
Farmers have needs that aren’t connected to agriculture, too.
For example, Kim McCamon, who raises alpacas at Nimbus Farm in Clarke County, said she can’t get quality cellphone and internet service there.
“I have to come into Berryville to make a call that doesn’t break,” she said.
Clarke County Economic Development and Tourism Director Felicia Hart mentioned the county is working with All Points Broadband on a project to bring high-speed internet to areas lacking it.
That project will take months to accomplish, officials have said.
Likewise, figuring out ways to resolve needs and issues noted by the attendees will take a while.
Friday’s forum was “the first step in a long process,” Childs said.
It may be the springboard for a new organization for area residents with agricultural interests.
Another issue brought up was a perceived lack of communication and collaboration between area farmers.
Rich Faucher, owner of Faucher Farms near Berryville, suggested forming a group enabling farmers to get together periodically to discuss their needs and concerns. He volunteered to spearhead the effort. Many at the forum expressed interest in participating.
Ultimately, for farmers and agriculture-related businesses in the Northern Shenandoah Valley to thrive, they must cooperate, leaders of the forum said. An example involves expanding their customer base by attracting tourists to the region, known far and wide for its agriculture.
“We can’t operate on an island,” said Justin Kerns, executive director of the Winchester-Frederick County Convention and Visitors Bureau. “Nobody goes to just one farm market” when visiting the valley.
“The more people we draw,” Childs said, “the more money we can generate.”
