Madolin Neff of Winchester has been named to the fall 2022 dean's list at Bridgewater College. Maddi graduated from John Handley High School in 2019. She is majoring in Health and Exercise Science with a double minor in Coaching and Communications. She is also a captain on the Bridgewater College women’s golf team and was an Apple Blossom Princess last year.

