WINCHESTER — Some 7,500 luminarias were lighted in the Whittier Acres neighborhood on Christmas Eve for a luminary visiting from the North Pole.
The neighborhood display is a holiday greeting for Santa Claus dating back to 1984, according to Tina Carty Stine, event co-chairwoman. Santa took time off from his annual gift-giving trip around the world to pose for pictures with neighbors on Tuesday night. He visited in a horse-drawn sleigh courtesy of the Armel family of Frederick County.
Carty Stine said families look forward to the annual holiday tradition in the neighborhood, which is located off Amherst Street.
“It’s absolutely wonderful,” she said. “Even some who are no longer living in this neighborhood, they still come back to see the lights.”
About 250 homeowners participated this year. Each set of six candles cost $5, with 25 block captains collecting the money. Money not spent on candles goes to local charities.
Carty Stine said $1,000 was donated to Chain of Checks, an annual community fundraiser organized by WINC-FM, a local radio station. Another $1,000 went to the Judges Athletic Association at Handley High School. Additional money went to Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1123 in Winchester and the Sgt. Ricky Timbrook Memorial Foundation, which is named after the Winchester police officer slain in the line of duty in 1999.
Carty Stine said she’s grateful for the event volunteers as well as Frederick Block Brick & Stone for donating sand for the approximately 5,000 luminaria bags. She also thanked students from Robert E. Aylor Middle School in Stephens City for separating the bags.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.