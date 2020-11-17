WINCHESTER — When a company that Jon Marcy previously worked for filed for bankruptcy and one of his biggest customers asked him to find a way to continue providing Information Technology services, Marcy took a chance and created what has grown into Netmaker Communications.
“When that door closed, I was really at a ‘Y’ point, where I had to make a decision on what to do. I got a call from the Navy, who was one of my customers, and they said, ‘We’d like you to consider making your own practice, because we’d like you to stay on as a consultant,’” he said. “That’s a pretty rare moment when the government comes to you.”
It was 2007 when Marcy created the business at his home. “That’s usually how it works, right?” he said with a laugh, thinking back.
In 2013, the business became Netmaker Communications, which specializes in providing the area around Winchester and the Shenandoah Valley with unified communications delivering voice, video and data capabilities on a single network while providing project management and engineering services to clients looking to upgrade their current IT enterprise environments to a single, converged capability.
Marcy registered the business as a Competitive Local Exchange Company in Virginia, which authorized the business to sell voice over internet protocol (VOIP) services.
The business is “technically considered” a phone company, Marcy said, “no different than Verizon or AT&T or Century Link; we’re just smaller and concentrated in this local area.”
After moving out of Marcy’s house, the business opened its doors on South Braddock Street in downtown Winchester, but moved to 2654 Valley Ave. in 2018, where it is now housed in three suites on the second floor of a multi-business building. Marcy, who serves as president and CEO of the company, has about 12 employees.
Marcy said he moved the company into the space on Valley Avenue “predominately” because of the computer room. “Everything was set up to support servers, so we were lucky to find this place.”
The data center, which is housed in a single room about the size of a large utility closet, serves the primary purpose of staging new and emerging capabilities. Some of the company’s commercial customers are hosted out of the data center, but it’s mostly used to support the Department of Defense with testing emerging technologies, specifically around VOIP to slow and eliminate robocalls and spam phone calls.
“We basically can use that as a path to introduce those capabilities commercially,” Marcy said. “All of the research and the development is done to support a need for the federal government, but we own the intellectual property rights of that research and we can apply it to our commercial offerings.”
Securing government contracts has led to the growth of the company, Marcy said.
On the commercial side, Marcy and his team work with multiple businesses to install VOIP systems in the area and all the way to North Carolina. Most of the businesses have about 10 to 25 employees, he said. His biggest commercial customer is Schewels, a furniture retailer.
Thinking back to when he started the company, Marcy said he never would have imagined it would grow to this — especially because he originally wanted to be an architect.
It wasn’t until he joined the Air Force in the 1980s to help pay for college that he found electronics, communications and IT. His entry test showed electronics as something that would fit him, and he later served as a Wideband Communications Specialist with the Air Force for a six-year enlistment period.
That led to jobs in the communications field and eventually helped him earn the trust of the Navy.
Landing government contracts — including two in the spring with the Navy and the Department of Defense — gives Marcy a sense of pride.
“It’s an honor. At the end of the day, I chose in the 80s to serve my country, and this to me is another form of service to my country. We have to spend a lot of time marketing and do all the proposals — we have to compete for this business; it’s not handed to us,” he said. “To be selected is really a blessing. To me, it’s a gift from God. But you’ve got to go into this stuff with an air of confidence for the work you’ve put into it.”
