WINCHESTER — The Clarke County Education Foundation (CCEF) is starting a new scholarship this year that will award $10,000 to an outstanding student leader and senior at Clarke County High School.
The scholarship models the format of the former Star Leadership Award, which was discontinued after 64 years upon the sale of Byrd Newspapers to The Ogden Newspapers Inc. in March 31, 2018. Former U.S. Sen. Harry F. Byrd Jr. of Winchester established the Star Leadership Award in 1954 when he was editor and publisher of The Winchester Star. He died July 30, 2013. The awards distributed more than $922,000 to 262 graduating seniors from high schools in Winchester, Frederick County and Clarke County. Students could use the money however they wished.
Beth Williams, executive director of the CCEF, said she hopes the creation of this scholarship will inspire other area high schools to recreate similar scholarships for their own students. The CCEF is a 501© nonprofit that raises funds to improve the educational services of Clarke County Public Schools.
This year, the CCEF will distribute 26 scholarships to Clarke students totaling $35,000, Williams said.
William “Biff” Genda, owner of Historic Rosemont Manor, made an agreement with CCEF to donate event space at the Berryville estate for the nonprofit’s next in-person gala, once it’s safe to hold large gatherings and the COVID-19 pandemic ends. He also agreed to donate $5,000 to CCEF to be matched through fundraising via a virtual gala on March 20 to establish the Rosemont Leadership Scholarship, which will distribute $10,000 to a deserving CCHS senior and leader every year starting in 2021.
“He felt really passionate about The Winchester Star awards and what an impact it made on so many student lives and that he would love to bring a scholarship similar in format back to Clarke County,” Williams said.
Like the Star Leadership Award, the Rosemont Leadership Scholarship will have a four-person committee to select the scholarship recipient. This year the committee members are Johnny Milleson, retired president of the Bank of Clarke County; Gwendolyn Malone, a retired Clarke County Public Schools teacher; Clarke County Sheriff Tony Roper and Lauren McKay Cummings, executive director of the Northern Shenandoah Valley Substance Abuse Coalition.
Students will be considered by the committee through a point-based system. All teachers in Clarke County High School will nominate their top three seniors for the award, and the top four students with the most nominations will be considered and interviewed by the committee. The award recipient will be announced in an awards ceremony held at the end of the school year.
The CCEF’s virtual gala and game night will be held on March 20 to raise funds for the Rosemont Leadership Scholarship. To donate to the scholarship, checks can be mailed to the foundation at P.O. Box 1252, Berryville 22611, with “Rosemont Leadership Scholarship” in the memo. Donations can also be made online at ccefinc.org/donate.
