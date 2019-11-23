WINCHESTER — The company responsible for spreading “LOVE” throughout Virginia is working to boost tourism revenues in Winchester and Frederick County.
The BCF Agency of Virginia Beach, whose LOVEworks campaign resulted in large, artistic depictions of the word “love” being displayed across the commonwealth, is currently interviewing area residents, business representatives and government officials to develop a clear understanding of what makes the Northern Shenandoah Valley a unique place to visit.
“There are a lot of components in this campaign that we’ve never had in an ad campaign before,” Winchester-Frederick County Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Justin Kerns said on Friday.
BCF, which was among about 20 firms that bid on the project, started its campaign research by having six company representatives visit restaurants, museums and other destinations to learn what people like best about the region.
“We want to see it through the eyes of visitors,” BCF Vice President Greg Ward said of the immersion process. “We find that very valuable.”
That information will be coupled with data gleaned from the ongoing stakeholder interviews to help BCF determine the best marketing approach for the region.
“The ultimate goal is to drive overnight visitation and related spending,” Ward said.
Winchester’s location — near Washington, D.C., and along a major interstate that links the Northeast to the Southeast — already attracts enough visitors to the region to maintain a healthy occupancy rate in the growing number of local hotels. The Winchester-Frederick County Tourism Board wants to build on those numbers by marketing the region to additional tourists who may not have Winchester on their radar.
“Maybe it begins with a visit overnight, then it extends to coming for a few days or a week,” said BCF Director of Business Development Amanda Carter.
Carter said some of those tourists may even decide to move to the Winchester area, which would be a boon to the local tax base.
Launching the campaign could cost approximately $100,000 for research, photography, design and other expenses, but Kerns said that amount may go down because BCF’s bid allows the Tourism Board to adjust how much it will spend on individual components of the promotion.
If all goes according to plan, the first advertisements created by BCF should be unveiled in April. Ward said the campaign should remain relevant for three to five years, so once it launches, the annual cost of maintaining and updating advertisements will be much lower than the startup expense.
“It’s just a matter of fine-tuning the message to make sure it’s still resonating with consumers,” he said.
The board was able to commission the most extensive advertising campaign in its history, Kerns said, thanks to a major budget boost provided by Frederick County’s decision in April to raise its lodging tax from 2.5% to 3.5%. That elevated the county’s standard $150,500 budget allocation to the board by approximately $300,000 in the current fiscal year.
