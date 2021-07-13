Police frequently deal with mentally ill people and their job just got harder.
On Friday, five of Virginia’s eight state psychiatric hospitals temporarily closed for new admissions indefinitely due to a spike in patients, increasing assaults by patients on staff and understaffing.
“The challenges faced by state hospitals are now an immediate crisis for two reasons: First, the level of dangerousness is unprecedented and second, recent admissions are occurring in an environment that is no longer adequately staffed,” Allison G. Land, Virginia Department of Behavioral and Developmental Services commissioner, wrote in a Friday letter to mental health care providers.
Land said temporary detention orders (TDO) — legal orders detaining mentally ill people deemed likely to cause “substantial harm” to themselves or others — increased from 3.7 patients daily in the 2013 fiscal year to about 18 per day now, a 392% increase. Of the 5,500 department staff positions, Land said 1,547 are unfilled. Understaffing has resulted in more physical harm, with 63 serious injuries to staff or patients since July 1 and 4.5 daily incidents or injuries statewide.
“As more state and contract staff are leaving, those left behind must carry on all aspects of patient care without adequate reinforcement,” Land wrote. “The results is a dangerous environment where staff and patients are at increasing risk for physical harm and where effective treatment to help patients recover is much harder to deliver.”
Winchester Police Chief John R. Piper said he’s sympathetic to the problems at the hospitals, but he believes the closures exacerbate the pressure on his 70-officer department, which was already stressed due to the coronavirus pandemic. His department has nine unfilled positions. Of the 49,989 calls for service in 2019, 1,489, or nearly 3%, were mental health calls. Last year when the pandemic was declared, calls dropped to 31,636, but the number of mental health calls increased to 2,057, or 6.5%.
Piper said those percentages primarily involve people in mental health crisis, and the number of mental health-related calls is actually about 20% of all calls. When an officer deals with someone in crisis, the person is often put under an emergency custody order (ECO).
The eight-hour ECO often allows for the person to be assessed at the Crisis Intervention Training Assessment Center (CITAC) at Winchester Medical Center, which is open daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The staff includes a deputy or officer who maintains custody of the patient during the assessment, allowing the officer who brought them in to return to patrol duty. In 2019, there were 213 calls involving an ECO or TDO. Last year, it increased to 241.
In the 2019-20 fiscal year — running from July 1 to June 30 — the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office took 69 people to CITAC, according to Sheriff Lenny Millholland. In 2020-21, it was 50. The Clarke County Sheriff’s Office took 34 people to CITAC in 2020-21, according to Chief Deputy Travis M. Sumption. Berryville Police Chief W. Neal White didn’t have ECO/TDO information on Monday, but he said his department responded to 87 mental health crisis calls between 2018-20.
If the patient is deemed needing treatment through a TDO, CITAC staff works to find the person a bed at a private or nonprofit hospital. If that’s not possible, beds at state hospitals are sought. Piper said private or nonprofit hospitals are often reluctant to take patients, so local patients are often sent to Western State Hospital in Staunton, one of the five hospitals no longer accepting new patients.
The other state psychiatric hospitals not accepting new patients are Catawba Hospital, Central State Hospital, Eastern State Hospital and Piedmont Geriatric Hospital.
With the closure and few private beds available, Piper said officers have been put in a “no-win situation.” They may have to watch adult patients for up to 72 hours and children for 96 hours at WMC’s emergency room, with the patients receiving no treatment. When the TDO expires, they must be released.
“They get released back into the same environment they were taken from, so it’s really a bad situation,” Piper said. “In the end, it’s just the patient that suffers and it’s an entirely broken system.”
White in an email called it a chicken-and-egg type problem. “State facilities are over populated because there is nothing making a private facility accept a psychiatric patient and now the proposed short-term solution is to send more patients that are already being declined admissions to the very facilities that are responsible for declining the patient,” he said.
Virginia’s problem is part of a nationwide psychiatric care crisis that began after deinstitutionalization through the the 1963 Community Mental Health Act, a federal law designed to end warehousing of mentally ill people in psychiatric hospitals.
The goal was to treat mentally ill people with more dignity and integrate them into the community, allowing them to live in halfway houses or on their own with regular monitoring and outreach by counselors with federal taxpayers paying the cost. However, federal budget cuts, beginning with President Reagan in 1981 repealing the Mental Health Systems Act passed a year earlier by President Carter, have forced states to pick up the tab.
The result has been a massive increase of untreated mentally ill people, with homeless shelters, jails and prisons often ending up responsible for care. “Deinstitutionalization, the emptying of state mental hospitals, has been one of the most well-meaning, but poorly planned social changes ever carried out in the United States,” said a 2010 joint report by the National Sheriffs Association and the Treatment Advocacy Center.
During last year’s protests over unjustified police violence and the murder of driver George Floyd by then-Minneapolis police Officer Derek Michael Chauvin, protesters called for diverting a portion of police funding to provide more mental health care and hire more mental health workers. White said he supports spending more on mental health treatment, but not at the expense of police.
“If secure state facilities are not able to handle the aggressive behaviors of individuals that are acutely homicidal, suicidal and prone to aggressive behavior, why is it rational to think that a mental health worker deployed in the field is going to be able to handle this type of situation in the community without the assistance of law enforcement officer?” White asked.
Piper supports a special legislative session to address the problem, with Millholland, White and Clarke County Sheriff Tony Roper concurring. “Until someone has the power to make a change and everyone can agree, we will continue kicking the mental health can down the road,” Millholland said.
Land wrote that the closure “will not last a day longer than it needs to” and the department’s plan is to provide beds incrementally as staffing increases.
Dr. Nicholas C. Restrepo, WMC vice president of medical affairs, said in a written statement that the closures will adversely impact the local community. He said Valley Health System, which runs the hospital, will work to find inpatient psychiatric beds at private facilities during the closures.
“Our patients’ safety and well-being are our priority,” he said. “We look forward to a time when the state hospitals will be able to resume their vital role in caring for this most vulnerable patient population.”
