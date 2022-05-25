WINCHESTER — Winchester Regional Airport will put out a bid next week for a construction project to build a new terminal building at 491 Airport Road.
The airport plans to replace its existing 9,245-square-foot terminal, built in 1989, with a new one roughly 100 feet south of the current location to meet revised Federal Aviation Administration standards. AECOM was awarded a $373,079 contract to design the new about 16,300-square-foot terminal.
Last year, Winchester-based Kee Construction installed utilities and created nearly 70 parking spaces to support the planned terminal building and taxiway relocation.
On May 9, Perry Engineering began a new phase of site work at the airport to prepare for the new terminal building. On Friday, the airport closed its old parking lot, which will be demolished.
Airport Director Nick Sabo said the construction project should electronically go out to bid on Memorial Day at eva.virginia.gov.
“This project has been talked about kind of notionally for so long that it's kind of amazing that we've set the table now for the actual bid process to occur,” he said.
Sabo noted that “there are so many mountains in front of us" but a contractor will hopefully be selected and begin construction later this year.
“We are excited,” he said. “This is a monumental time for the airport.”
The new building's exact cost is undetermined, but the county's capital improvement plan estimates it at $7.5 million. The airport applied for federal and state grants to finance the terminal building but won't get confirmation on some of them until later this year.
For more information on the airport, visit www.flyokv.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.