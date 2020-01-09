WINCHESTER — The public is invited to enjoy a new art exhibit — called Curious Quirks in Everyday Illusions — that is opening Friday in the Lawrence Gallery at Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury.
The exhibit features watercolors by one artist and photography by another with subject matter that tends toward the rustic and rural, a noticeable departure from most of the other art displays at the retirement living community.
Scott Saylor, a native of Virginia, is a fine art photographer who attended the Corcoran School of Art in Washington, D.C., and received a bachelor’s of fine arts in photography. He then attended Virginia Commonwealth University to earn a master’s in fine arts in photography. Saylor taught fine arts/photography in the Fairfax County school system until he retired in 2018. His work concentrates on travel and adventure on roads less traveled. He has roamed through 27 different states and 14 National Parks. Saylor uses a hand-applied process called Dass Art Image Transfer to perfect his bold, vintage images.
Artist Danny Mulvena was born in Niagara Falls, N.Y., and believes his Irish/Catholic upbringing may account for some of the melancholy, dark humor and celebration of very simple things he portrays. He attended Alfred University for two years before embarking on a painting career.
While painting, Mulvena says the process becomes his fantasy world for a while. He lives in the piece while it’s being created, feeling the heat or cold, happiness, or sadness. The compliment he most appreciated was that someone thought they could smell what it was like in the scene.
Curious Quirks in Everyday Illusions will be up through March 6. An artists’ reception takes place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday. Guests are welcome to view the work any day between 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
SVWC is off North Frederick Pike (U.S. 522 North), just south of Va. 37.
