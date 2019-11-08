WINCHESTER — A new exhibit opening Friday at Shenandoah Valley Westminster Canterbury consists of works in varied mediums produced under the tutelage of in-house art expert Gale Bowman-Harlow.
Bowman-Harlow ran Opus Oaks Artisan Gallery for many years and some of her former students followed her to SVWC. The art studio at SVWC features a turret, hence the name of the show — Triumph from the Turret.
For this exhibit, more than 60 individuals, of all skill levels, are showcasing their creativity. One resident, at age 95, had never sculpted in her life, but has created a half dozen sculptures.
The show will be on display through Jan. 5.
An artists’ reception will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. today.
Guests are welcome to view the work any day between 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. There is no admission charge.
Pictured here are two of six, large-scale murals displayed in multiple areas on the Shenandoah Valley Westminster Canterbury campus.
They were produced by groups of SVWC residents. Each one took approximately four months to complete. They are mounted on cement board with tile adhesive and then the grout is applied by Bowman-Harlow.
Some of the tiles around the borders were produced by pressing plant materials from the facility’s courtyard or by using cookie cutters.
Westminster-Canterbury is a life-care retirement community in northwest Winchester. This smoke-free environment is off North Frederick Pike (U.S. 522) just southeast of Va. 37. Follow signs to Lawrence Hall, Main Lobby. Parking is free.
