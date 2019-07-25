WINCHESTER — Snakes, lizards and other creepy crawlies aren’t everyone’s idea of beauty.
But for four local artists, reptiles — real and imagined — are the just sorts of creatures that get their imaginations humming.
A new exhibit on display at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley gives slimy serpents a place of honor and showcases their serpentine movements.
The Serpents & Circles exhibit is the latest installment in the Art in the Halls program sponsored by the Shenandoah Arts Council.
The exhibit will remain on display through Oct. 13. All of the artwork is made out of wood or steel.
Before even enter the museum, visitors will encounter sculptures mounted outside. The sculptures — created by Dan Houston, a retired architect who lives in Star Tannery — are striking and beautiful but there’s a utilitarian purpose to them as well — they’re bird baths.
“It’s quite a dramatic beginning and you can also see them out the window,” said Sally Myers, a Frederick County artist who wrote the proposal to the Shenandoah Arts Council pitching an art exhibit centered on herpetology.
Myers, a former art professor at Ball State University, forged and welded more than 50 lizards for the show. Some of the lizards are mounted to rocks and placed in the windowsills. Other lizards are arranged in circular patterns onto panels.
“It’s a lot about motion and movement,” she said of the exhibit.
Along with works by Myers and Houston, the exhibit includes the artwork of Jim Koenig of Harpers Ferry, W.Va., and Glenn Horr of Berkeley Springs, W.Va.
Koenig takes his inspiration from what he can find in nature. Using fallen branches that he painted to resemble snakes, he then mounted the painted “snakes” on other wood pieces that he stumbled upon almost if they were crawling through the wood or hanging from a branch.
Horr forged steel into in the shape of four dragons for the exhibit. Horr, who has been creating hand-forged metalwork since 1977, has been commissioned to do several architectural projects. His work is in the chapel at the Orchard Ridge retirement community near Winchester.
All the art pieces are for sale. Ask at the desk for prices. Thirty percent of the sale price goes to the Shenandoah Arts Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.