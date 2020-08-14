WINCHESTER — A new art gallery is opening on the Loudoun Street Mall in October, and organizers are seeking artwork arwork.
InnoVault Coworking Space — a coworking community, events space and entrepreneurial launchpad at 100 N. Loudoun St. — is adding an art gallery.
The Call for Art is open to artists of any age and from anywhere. The deadline for submissions is Aug. 31. Interested artists should request a copy of the Call For Art by sending an email to info@innovault.space.
The fall exhibit will feature a mix of two-dimensional and three-dimensional artwork. The exhibit will run through Dec. 26. An opening gala, which will be open to the public, is tentatively scheduled for Oct. 14.
InnoVault is housed in an old bank building at 100 N. Loudoun St., which is a yellow-brick building with a giant, four-sided clock on the side.
