WINCHESTER — Two items intimately connected to the 1863 death of Confederate Gen. Thomas J. "Stonewall" Jackson have been added to the collection of a Winchester museum dedicated to preserving his memory.
A wooden canteen that Jackson drank from after being mortally wounded on May 2, 1863, and a black mourning ribbon worn by a Winchester doctor who marched in Jackson's funeral procession on May 12, 1863, will be unveiled to the public during a short ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday at Stonewall Jackson's Headquarters Museum, 415 N. Braddock St., Winchester.
Brian Daly, a museum docent and walking encyclopedia of knowledge about one of the most famous figures from the Civil War, said on Tuesday the canteen and funeral ribbon were recently donated to the Winchester-Frederick County Historical Society, which operates the museum, by an unnamed Michigan resident who is a collector of Civil War artifacts. According to Daly, the donor decided to send his Jackson items to Winchester rather than Virginia Military Institute (VMI) in Lexington, where Jackson was an instructor, because he was not pleased with the school's recent steps to remove tributes to the general due to the Confederacy's support of slavery.
"They had recently taken Jackson's statue down and sandblasted his name off some of the barracks," Daly said about the situation at VMI. "He [the donor] thought the items might be more meaningful to our collection."
The canteen, Daly said, belonged to Jackson's youngest staff member, Capt. James Power Smith, who shared the general's deep Presbyterian convictions.
"Power Smith was with Jackson the night Jackson was shot," Daly said. "He was also assigned to be with Jackson during his recovery but, unfortunately, it was not a recovery."
Jackson was shot three times on the night of May 2, 1863, when he and members of his staff were fired upon by their own troops who suspected Union soldiers were trying to ride into their camp following the Battle of Chancellorsville near Fredericksburg. Jackson was hit in the left arm and right hand, and several of his men and horses were killed.
Jackson's wounded arm was amputated by Dr. Hunter Holmes McGuire of Winchester, but not right away.
"Because of his fame," Daly said about Jackson, "they kept moving him farther and farther from the battle lines to safety. In the course of that eight to nine hours, blood poisoning set in."
While the wounded Jackson was being transported, Smith sought to comfort him by sharing water from his canteen.
Most historical accounts claim Jackson died of pneumonia on May 10, 1863, because Dr. David Hunter Tucker, one of the nation's leading authorities on pulmonary conditions, had been summoned from Winchester to treat the general. Daly, however, contends it was blood poisoning that did Jackson in at the age of 39.
Jackson's funeral was held on May 12, 1863, in Richmond. While walking during the processional, Tucker wore the black ribbon that will soon be displayed in Stonewall Jackson's Headquarters Museum.
The ribbon and canteen will be unveiled to the public following a brief presentation by Jonathan Noyalas, director of Shenandoah University's McCormick Civil War Institute.
The museum is located inside a former single-family home built in 1854 that Jackson used as an office following the Battle of First Manassas on July 21, 1861. He was invited to do so by the home's owner, William McP. Fuller, who built the dwelling in what was, at that time, the northernmost location in Winchester.
"When he arrived here, he was perhaps the most well-known figure in the Confederacy," Daly said of Jackson, who moved into the house to escape the adoring crowds who gathered outside the Taylor Hotel chanting "Jackson! Jackson! Jackson!" during his first two days in Winchester.
Jackson took up residency and established an office in the house during the first week of October 1861 and stayed there for four months. His wife, Mary Anna Jackson, joined him in Winchester so they could celebrate Christmas together.
"She lived for 50-plus years after the death of her husband," Daly said. "For the rest of her life, she said the happiest three months of her married life were spent right here in Winchester."
Stonewall Jackson's Headquarters Museum is open April 1 through Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, $4 for school-age children and free for kids 6 and under. To learn more, visit winchesterhistory.org/stonewall-jacksons-headquarters or call 540-662-6550.
