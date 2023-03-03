WINCHESTER — Travis Eagan remembers his Grandma Daisy as a refined woman — a stylemaker and self-trained beautician who was always perfectly coiffed and eager to help other women embrace and enhance their physical attributes. So when Eagan was deciding on a name for his new salon, Daisy immediately came to mind.
Daisy’s Style Bar by Eagan and Company, located at 108 Featherbed Lane in Winchester, opened this week and offers a menu of services including blowouts and makeovers.
“I knew this would be a great way to honor my grandmother because she was full of style and glamor,” says Eagan. “She was an amazing woman.”
But don’t expect a haircut at Daisy’s Style Bar, cautions Eagan. “No cuts. No color. All styling: updos, blowouts, makeup, braids, special events, weekly styling, weddings, proms.”
According to the business’s website, “We leave the hair cutting and coloring to the traditional salons. We focus on one thing and are the best at it: the blowout.”
A blowout involves washing and expertly drying and styling hair.
Daisy’s Style Bar is similar to the “Drybar” model, a chain of salons that provide professional blowouts. The concept has become particularly popular in metropolitan areas with women who want a periodic refresh without a complete cut. Eagan thinks the Winchester region is ready for a similar establishment.
Hair services range in price from $50 to $130.
Eagan carries “R+Co®” hair care products which the stylists use and offer for sale. “Establishing ourselves with a luxury brand is important. We look at your hair and match you with the R+Co® product that fits your hair from the type, texture, whether it’s damaged, whether it’s virgin hair or color treated. There are so many products in this line that can literally repair damaged hair overnight. It’s magnificent.”
He says that while the products are at a “higher price point” than typical drug store hair care products, they are made in the form of a concentrate. “A dab’ll do ya,” Eagan says. “You need less than a dime-size amount. A little goes a very, very long way.”
Daisy’s Style Bar isn’t Eagan’s first salon. He also owns “Eagan and Company,” a barber shop located at 219 Weems Lane in Winchester with the tagline “Where the vintage barber meets the modern man.”
But before the barber shop and before the blowout bar, the 50-year-old Eagan had a 20-year career in law enforcement. Most of those years he spent as a police officer in Washington, D.C., a job he says he had wanted to do since he was a child. “I do believe it’s a bloodline,” he says, referring to the calling. Although Eagan didn’t know his biological father growing up, as an adult he found out the man was a retired police chief. Eagan’s brother is also a law enforcement officer.
After an intense 13 years on the D.C. beat, Eagan decided to move back to his hometown of Winchester and make a career change. While an officer, he had perfected the “flattop,” a boxy haircut favored by law enforcement and the military that requires expert precision. He first learned how to cut his own hair this way, and soon his co-workers on the police force were asking him to cut their hair. In this way — and subsequently apprenticing under professional stylists — Eagan the barber was born.
While Eagan feels law enforcement runs in his blood, another side of his family lineage may have unconsciously influenced his new career decision. Eagan remembers watching his Grandma Daisy cut people’s hair in her kitchen. Her stylist chair — wooden with a leather seat and a sturdy iron base that allowed the chair to safely spin up and down — will be displayed in the salon.
Eagan says Daisy was also one of the first Estée Lauder counter girls at the old Leggett department store in downtown Winchester (the building which now houses Bright Box performance and event venue), selling the iconic makeup brand and offering beauty tips to her customers.
In similar fashion, Daisy’s Style Bar includes a makeup application station, with application tips and lessons for $60 and a professional full-face application for $80 for clients who want to update their look.
While Eagan’s current career seems vastly different from his law enforcement days, he emphasizes that there is a public service component to both. Eagan and Company provides haircuts for the homeless. Daisy’s Style Bar is planning to be a referral partner with Winchester’s Breast and Body Health Boutique which carries prosthetics, bras and wigs for breast cancer patients and survivors. Eagan’s staff will support this mission through referrals and education and will also provide cancer patients head shaving services and wig styling in a sensitive atmosphere.
“We’re prepared to close up the shop and provide a private setting if needed,” says Eagan. “It’s a very emotional experience that should involve a quiet, peaceful sanctuary for patients to go through with the support of their loved ones.”
As much as Eagan wants his clients to walk out of Daisy’s Style Bar looking fabulous, it’s even more important to him that they exit feeling fabulous.
“We want people to leave feeling amazing about themselves, feeling inspired and happy.”
Daisy’s Style Bar is located at 108 Featherbed Lane in Winchester and is open Tuesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can contact Daisy’s by calling 540-546-2650, emailing daisysstylebar@gmail.com or visiting www.daisysstylebar.com online.
