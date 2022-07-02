MIDDLETOWN — Jen Davidson believes the calling to midwifery is something that finds you.
That has led her to a career in midwifery and the opening of her own birthing center.
Davidson bought a space at 7760 Main St. in Middletown in January and transformed it into Belle Grove Birthing Center, which recently opened.
The space features a prenatal room for appointments, a birthing suite and a bathroom area with a private tub and shower and a birthing tub for water births.
Services offered include water births, home births, center births, breech births, twin births, VBAC (vaginal birth after cesarean), preconception counseling, natural family planning and more.
Post-partum care is also provided up to six weeks following a birth.
Davidson’s journey to midwifery has plenty of twists and turns. She began midwifery school about nine years ago when she was pregnant with the first of her three children, all of whom were born at home.
She was previously in the Marine Corps, a career that she said she very much enjoyed. At one point she was supposed to go on a deployment to Afghanistan with the Marine Corps’ Female Engagement Team, but the deployment never happened.
Instead, she volunteered to be a worker on a Mercy ship. There, she did community-based trips with an Army chaplain, where she visited schools and orphanages while setting up health care camps.
“Then one day I was on a bus in the Philippines, looking out the window, and it was just one of those pivotal moments in life when you know you need to do something else,” Davidson said. “I love being a Marine, but I felt a different calling.”
Davidson considered attending nursing school but instead pursued midwifery.
“The path just kept unfolding,” she said. “I just kept following the bread crumbs, and doors kept opening. Now, here we are — against all odds.”
Though she’s involved with the military, serving with the Individual Ready Reserves, Davidson managed to work midwifery school and her apprenticeship into the mix.
She received her midwifery license just before the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, which she said paid off because more and more expectant mothers had concerns about hospital births during the pandemic.
Davidson said she always wanted to have her own space and birth center.
“I love working with other midwives in the area and that aspect of community, but there’s just something about being in charge of the way you want things done,” she said. “Things need to be personalized — there’s a midwife for everyone. So, it really boils down to who your people really are. Having your own space, your own practice, your own guidelines and your own protocols helps you find the people that are the best fit for you.”
Davidson said the best part is always different, depending on the birthing process, but it’s always special.
“There’s something really touching about watching a family unit become a family unit or work together to bring a baby into the world,” she said.
The biggest difference between hospital births and having your baby delivered at home or at a birth center, Davidson said, is the personalization.
“Midwives view birth as a life event that sometimes needs medical assistance whereas the technocratic system views birth as a medical event that can sometimes be natural,” she said.
Davidson believes using a midwife is a safer option despite it coming with a stigma.
“Less intervention means less risk. It’s a healthier, safer option for low-risk women,” she said. “It’s individualized care. It’s not a cooker cutter, it’s not a conveyor belt. You know your people — their environment, their family history, their living environment — you know them to the core. It’s so much less intervention. With a skilled provider, the outcomes are just so much better.”
Davidson said women can start the process with Belle Grove Birth Center at any point during their pregnancy, but most start in the early stages.
Belle Grove Birth Center will host an open house from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today.
For more information, visit bellegrovebirthcenter.com.
