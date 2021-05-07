BOYCE — Don’t consider the town’s new code enforcement officer to be the “chicken police” just yet.
Earlier this week, though, Boyce Town Council members chuckled with David Clarke about the idea of him becoming known as that if people keep squawking about their neighbors’ coops.
Clarke, who has no law-enforcement power, started working for the town of about 600 residents in March. Since then, he has looked into complaints about three chicken coops, he told the council.
Two coops were determined to be in compliance with town code. The other was found to be too close to a property line, and it has been moved, so it is no longer afoul of the law, Clarke said.
Some complaints were about chickens getting out of their confines. Owners must take some responsibility for ensuring they don’t, the officer indicated.
“I’ve got chickens,” said Clarke, who doesn’t live in Boyce. “If you don’t keep their wings clipped, they’ll fly up” and get out.
Clarke’s part-time job involves enforcing local zoning and subdivision ordinances, including rules pertaining to property maintenance and vehicles not being driven. If necessary, he can take matters before a magistrate and/or the courts. But he can’t arrest anyone, or otherwise force them to do anything.
According to Town Manager David Winsatt, attempts will be made to informally persuade property owners to resolve code violations before taking them to court is considered.
That way, officials reason, nobody will be able to accuse Clarke of being a bad egg.
All kidding aside, Clarkehas collected a full workload.
He’s sent two warning letters to owners of properties with grass he deemed too high. They mowed their yards in response.
Paragraph 90.11 in the town code states that owners of properties, either developed or undeveloped, must cut grass, weeds or other growth when officials determine it necessary. After reasonable notice is given — based on that determination — and the growth remains uncut, the council can have it trimmed, bill the property owner for the work and collect the money just like it does taxes.
Clarke has suggested that the council look at rewriting that paragraph to include stronger language.
“I can find no reference (in the code) as to what is considered high grass,” he said. “I feel that if a resident was to contest the issue, I have no way to force them to mow it, as it (the code) is subjective.”
Traveling around town in April, Clarke observed 19 vehicles with either expired license tags and/or inspection stickers, or no tags or stickers.
“Most are simply a few months out of date,” Clarke said. In those instances, he said, he’s reminding the owners that their vehicles are in violation.
However, he’s sent five warning letters to people whose tags or stickers were six months or more out of date, he said.
Clarke has identified six properties as being in need of a lot of maintenance.
One such location, the former Boyce Colored School on South Greenway Avenue, was granted a permit to be razed.
“Demolition is mostly complete with some site cleanup left to do,” he said.
Two business properties were discovered to have large amounts of materials stored in the open without being covered or screened. Clarke said he’s been able to give one of the property owners a verbal warning.
Another property he noticed had piles of construction materials, but there was no evidence of construction occurring or a building permit having been issued.
Except for the former school building, he didn’t identify the properties.
Clarke said he also noticed two outbuildings with partially missing roofs. So far, he’s been able to locate and contact one owner about the problem, he said.
