Latest AP News
- G20 environment ministers in Bali spur global climate action
- Solomon Islands ask navies not to send warships
- U.N. monitors head to troubled Ukraine nuclear plant
- Survey finds young people follow news, but without much joy
- Equity is goal, not mandate, in California electric car rule
- New Tools and Resources Aim to Help Guide Local, County, and State Policymakers Make Community Investments of Opioid Settlement Funds
- CA governor's mental health care plan for homeless advances
- Michigan board to consider abortion rights ballot initiative
- Mikhail Gorbachev's death mourned as passing of rare leader
- Japan PM apologizes for party's church links, will cut ties
- Japan PM Fumio Kishida vows to cut party ties to Unification Church in scandal that surfaced after Abe's assassination
- Judge upholds two of Delaware auditor's three convictions
Local News
Tuesday, August 30, 2022
WINCHESTER — Residents of Patsy Cline’s hometown are invited this weekend to celebrate what would have been the legendary country music singer’s 90th birthday.
- By MICKEY POWELL The Winchester Star
-
- 9
BERRYVILLE — An appeal of Clarke County Circuit Court's decision to let the county take ownership of a Confederate monument near the courthouse is underway.
Don't have a library card? Handley Regional Library System celebrating Library Card Sign-Up Month in September
WINCHESTER — Handley Regional Library System, the American Library Association and libraries around the nation will be celebrating Library Card Sign-up Month in September, according to a news release from the library system.
- Updated
- 0
A listing of farm markets in Friday's paper contained incorrect information for Cline's Farm in Clear Brook. The market is open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Beth Nowak from Freight Station Farmers Market is there on Wednesday and Saturday. The …
Monday, August 29, 2022
- By MICKEY POWELL The Winchester Star
- Updated
- 0
BERRYVILLE — All Points Broadband anticipates beginning to install high-speed internet cables in Clarke County next spring and finishing installation in July 2025, according to county officials.
WINCHESTER — Winchester Police Officer Mark Fisher rolled into the 300 block of North Kent Strest at 10:42 p.m. on June 30, 2020, and activated his body camera.
MIDDLETOWN — Laurel Ridge Community College is part of a Virginia Community College System (VCCS) effort to prepare the thousands of employees needed to shore up the state’s infrastructure, according to a new release from the college.
AP National Sports
Death Notices
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
- Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.