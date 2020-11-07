WINCHESTER — A new business incubator and accelerator program, Startup Shenandoah Valley (S2V), is accepting applications from companies that want to participate in the regional initiative.
According to a media release from the Staunton Creative Community Fund, which administers the S2V program, companies selected will have access to the best resources, mentors and investors in and beyond the Shenandoah Valley.
“S2V is a significant opportunity for both our entrepreneurs and our community as a whole,” Debbie Irwin, executive director of Staunton Creative Community Fund, said in a media release. “With the support from partners across the region and our new ecosystem builders, we have designed an innovative program that will help businesses in the valley compete at a national level. Best of all, because of a GO Virginia grant received earlier this year, we are able to offer this program free of charge and without taking equity.”
The “ecosystem builders” administering the S2V program in Winchester are Alex Andrew and Ryan Hall.
“We urge committed entrepreneurs at any stage of the business cycle to apply,” Hall said in the release. “Of particular importance is that [S2V] represents the diversity of talent we have in this region.”
Companies selected for the program will take part in an eight-week implementation sprint beginning in January with one-on-one virtual coaching, tailored mentoring and support for all aspects of running a successful high-growth business — raising capital, recruiting and retaining top talent, marketing, legal issues and more.
Entrepreneurs and businesses interested in participating in S2V can learn more about the program and begin the application process at stauntonfund.org/s2v. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis, with the final selected participant announced the week of Nov. 16.
The Staunton Creative Community Fund is a nonprofit organization that assists entrepreneurs throughout the Shenandoah Valley. For more information, visit stauntonfund.org or email hello@stauntonfund.org.
