BOYCE — New members are needed for the Boyce Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA), and the sooner the better.
Three vacancies exist. Only two people — David Hough and David Perkins — remain on the five-seat panel.
Resignations were recently submitted by Patricia Stout-Friess and Betty Brock. One seat has been vacant since Carol Coffelt joined Boyce Town Council.
No matters are currently up for the BZA to consider and decide. But that could change at any time.
"There's not a quorum," said Town Manager David Winsatt. "So they can't do anything right now."
If business should arise and the lack of a quorum remains, Winsatt said he is unaware of what the ramifications would be.
Comprised of volunteers, the BZA interprets local zoning regulations, considers requests for variances from those rules, hears appeals of rezoning denials and resolves boundary line disputes.
It's a quasi-judicial board, so any appeals of its decisions must be made to Clarke County Circuit Court.
The court officially appoints BZA members, based on town council's recommendations.
Members serve five-year terms and must be Boyce residents. Meetings, held at the Town Hall on East Main Street, are scheduled as necessary at times and dates agreed upon by the members.
Anyone interested in serving on the BZA can speak with a council member or call Winsatt at 540-837-2901.
Winsatt said serving on the BZA is a perfect opportunity for those concerned about how the town's zoning ordinance is enforced, or if they want to "keep their finger on development in town."
Don't know much about local government? Don't worry. Training will be provided to new BZA members, Winsatt added.
Council members learned about the three vacancies during their monthly meeting last week.
In other matters, the council:
• Awarded a $33,440 contract to JD Concrete for the installation of 400 feet of sidewalk along Old Chapel Avenue. The firm's bid was the lowest of two received.
• Learned that the Boyce Volunteer Fire Company responded to three calls in January. All were for medical emergencies, according to town Recorder Whitney Maddox.
