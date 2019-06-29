WINCHESTER — Frederick County native Melinda Hillyard launched a write-in campaign Friday for Frederick County Commissioner of the Revenue in the Nov. 5 election.
She is running as an Independent against Republican nominee Seth Thatcher, who has been endorsed by incumbent Commissioner of the Revenue Ellen Murphy. Murphy announced in January that she will retire when her term expires at the end of the year. Her salary is $135,000.
Hillyard, 47, said she missed the June 11 deadline to file as a candidate and must now run as a write-in candidate. She said she has considered running for Commissioner of the Revenue for many years.
The Commissioner of the Revenue is the county’s chief tax-assessing official. Some of the job’s primary responsibilities include conducting real estate reassessments, administering tax relief for the elderly on real estate, assessing all personal property, issuing business licenses, administering meals and transient occupancy taxes, assisting with county revenue projections and serving as a non-voting member on the county’s Finance Committee.
Hillyard worked at the Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office from 2004 until December of 2015 as an auditor and as an income tax processor. She said she resigned at the time to focus more on her family. She lives in the Red Bud District with her husband Mark and two teenage children.
If elected, Hillyard would like there to be more user-friendly forms available and would try to make it less cumbersome to pay personal property taxes and apply for business licenses.
“Me, personally, I like helping individuals,” Hillyard said. “That’s what the role of the job is. I look at myself as a public servant and thought each day I would come in and try to do my best to help the citizens.”
Hillyard says the county has substantially grown in the past few decades and she would like to work with the Board of Supervisors, the Treasurer’s Office and the School Board to take the county into the future.
She received a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Shepherd University in 1993 and a master’s degree in accounting in 2014. She previously served on the board for the Laurel Center for two years and is currently a member of the Winchester Kiwanis Club.
Hillyard said those interested in contacting her for more information should call 540-247-1597 or reach out to her on Facebook at www.facebook.com/melinda.hillyard.1.
(2) comments
Missing the filing deadline would seem to be disqualifier
Really? What a joke! She can't even file on time and expects people to write her name in for a job that requires organization and other skills which she does not seem to possess. She worked at the office and left and my understanding is she was not great at all at her job. Hmmm I can imagine who is behind this move on her part. Seth has earned the job and worked hard for the nomination. Get lost lady!
