WINCHESTER — The outside of CCAP at 10 a.m. Monday provided a snapshot of local poverty.
Across the street from CCAP’s headquarters at 112 Kent St., a homeless man and frequent CCAP client sat in the rain huddled in a chair covered with a blanket and holding an umbrella. At the CCAP clothing building next to the main building, clients came by for supplies. Outside the main building, clients asked staff about getting coats and financial assistance at the front door. In the back, other clients lined up outside for food that was boxed and wheeled out on grocery carts.
Since it formed in 1975, CCAP — which stands for Congregational Community Action Project — has been an all-volunteer organization. But Monday marked a change as Andrea Cosans became the nonprofit group’s first paid leader, filling the newly created executive director position.
Four previous presidents of the group had been tasked with leading it. Anne Ashby became CCAP’s new president in July.
The hiring of Cosans, who earns $50,000 annually, was an acknowledgement by CCAP’s 11-member Board of Trustees that a paid person is needed to oversee efforts to deal with growing economic inequality and poverty, which has been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.
Cosans, 54, said her social services background is ideal for her new job. Since December of 2015, she has been director of the Old Dominion Court Services Alcohol Safety Action Program at the Northwest Regional Adult Detention Center in Frederick County. The program works with drunken drivers and people arrested on minor drug charges.
Before working at the jail, Cosans spent eight years at EastRidge Health Systems, a drug and mental heath services treatment provider in Martinsburg, West Virginia. Her work included helping people experiencing drug use disorders and mental health crises. She also oversaw an eight-bed transitional program for people who’d been released from hospitals for drug or mental health problems. Previous jobs included working with gang members, homeless people, and children with drug or mental health problems.
“I’ve never worked in a, quote, unquote, safe office environment,” Cosans said. “I feel that I’ve been called to help those less fortunate than me and the most exciting thing to me is to get people to the next level.”
As the social safety net has frayed over the last generation, demand at CCAP has grown exponentially. In 1975, it served 2,000 people. Last year, it served 39,600.
Besides homeless and unemployed people, many of CCAP’s clients are the working poor — people who are underemployed or full-time workers who don’t make a living wage. The pandemic has worsened their plight. Virginia’s unemployment rate was 5.3% through October, the latest month statistics were available, according to the Virginia Employment Commission. Last year it was 2.6% through October.
Robin Russell, who served as CCAP’s part-time, interim executive director after President Frances Salmon’s departure in April, said demand is up about 30% since the virus was declared a pandemic in March. Many clients who didn’t lose their jobs had their hours reduced, making it harder to make ends meet. But because of COVID-19, CCAP had to cut weekly hours of operaton from 30 to 15 and only allow volunteers in the building. Previously, clients could come in and select clothing or food or seek financial assistance with bills.
Russell, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in April, said her prognosis is good, but she’s leaving CCAP to spend more time recuperating. She said she’ll miss working with volunteers.
Before the pandemic, CCAP relied on about 150 regular volunteers — those who serve at least 10 hours per week, many of whom are age 60 or older. Currently, about 60 volunteers are working at least 10 hours per week, according to Russell. She saluted the volunteers, all of whom wear masks and socially distance as they work.
“They’ve been amazing in keeping CCAP open with services,” Russell said,. “It takes a village to run CCAP.”
Cosans, hired in November, said part of her job will be keeping volunteers happy and trying to recruit more volunteers when it’s safe to reopen full time. A Winchester resident since 2003, Cosans said she wants to carry on the good work of her predecessors. They include Fran Ricketts, who was CCAP’s president from 1980 to 2018. Ricketts, who died last year at age 72, helped forge community ties and build the group’s reputation.
“Ever since I started telling people I was the new executive director, all I hear is, ‘CCAP’s a wonderful organization and it’s very well-respected,’” Cosans said. “I’m very honored to be part of that and hopefully continue to carry on that tradition.”
