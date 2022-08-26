BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County School Board has implemented a new plan to try and ensure no classes go unsupervised when teachers must be out.
The plan is similar to one approved for the past school year. It’s largely based on paying teachers and instructional assistants extra to cover colleagues’ classes when they’re not in classes themselves, such as during teacher planning periods.
Wednesday was the start of the 2022-23 school year.
School divisions statewide have reported having trouble recruiting and keeping not only teachers but substitutes as well. Chuck Bishop, Clarke County Public Schools’ superintendent, said the division lost many of its regular substitutes because of health and safety concerns stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
During the past year, CCPS needed about 10-12 substitutes each school day, Bishop told The Winchester Star on Thursday. He noted that amounts to roughly 5% of instructional staff being absent daily.
Typically, he said, a spike in absences occurs from December through March — the winter months, or flu season.
Substitutes are paid $110 a day to fill in for teachers and $90 a day to fill in for instructional assistants.
Finding enough substitutes on a particular day so far hasn’t been a major problem the division, Bishop indicated.
Rather, the new plan is “in preparation for any shortages we may have in the future,” he told the School Board Monday night. “We’re just thinking ahead.”
Last October, amid the pandemic, the board authorized the superintendent to hire three “permanent substitutes” to work in the county’s two elementary schools for the rest of the school year.
The new plan enables Bishop to hire two permanent subs for D.G. Cooley Elementary and one for Boyce Elementary “if future conditions warrant.” The allocations are based on sizes of the schools’ student bodies.
Those substitutes, who will work each day that students attend school, will not have contracts. They will be paid $105 per day. If a substitute isn’t needed on a particular day to oversee a classroom, they will take on other duties, such as assisting teachers and monitoring cafeterias during lunch periods, the plan shows.
If each permanent sub is filling in for someone absent, yet a classroom still remains without a teacher, an elementary school then could try to obtain someone from the division’s board-approved list of substitutes.
Currently, 78 people are on the list. But “that’s a bit misleading,” Bishop told The Star, because 25 of them are college students who are available to work only when they’re home on breaks from their studies.
Requirements to be a substitute teacher include being at least 18 years old (preferably 21), plus having good moral character and either a high school diploma or equivalent certificate. To be a highly qualified substitute, a person must have some college education and/or show — via taking a test approved by the Virginia Department of Education — enough reading, writing and math skills to be able to help with instruction in those subjects.
At Johnson-Williams Middle School and Clarke County High School, first preference will be to call in someone on the list, the plan shows. If that doesn’t work, available teachers will be assigned to cover other teachers’ classrooms during free periods. They will be paid $30 for each class period they cover.
Should instructional assistants have to be pulled off their regular duties, they will be paid $53 for an entire day, or $28 for a half-day, beyond their normal pay rate for the day.
The extra compensation will be paid monthly, the plan shows.
Only school administrators can assign class coverage duties.
School Board members didn’t comment at length about the new plan before unanimously adopting it.
