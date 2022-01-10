Mount Hebron Cemetery, which dates back to the very beginnings of Winchester, recently completed construction of a $1.5 million Chapel Mausoleum, which has 588 crypts and 384 cremation niches.
The Mount Hebron Board of Managers began the process of planning a mausoleum more than five years ago, according to information provided by the board. A site plan was created to incorporate a redesign and realignment of the road system in the eastern portion of the cemetery, and to provide a conceptual plan for the future of this undeveloped section.
The new mausoleum’s prominent location anchors the northeast corner of the historic cemetery grounds. The southeast corner of the cemetery now features a road system that provides improved access.
The mausoleum was designed and built by McCleskey Construction Company, a dedicated mausoleum developer.
The demand for mausoleum crypts and cremation niches has grown, the board's release states. In recent years, Mount Hebron added several columbaria, which are smaller structures for inurnment of cremains. The new mausoleum is designed to be expanded and provide burial vaults and niches well into the future.
Members of the Mount Hebron Board traveled to other states to view various mausoleum configurations to determine what would work best at Mount Hebron. They collaborated with the architects to develop a design that complements the architectural style of the cemetery gatehouse.
The exterior walls are of native limestone, the roof is slate, and the gable ends feature gothic windows. Skylights provide natural light to the open and elegant interior of the building. Lighted glass-front niches and marble-fronted interior and exterior crypts allow for a variety of burial options. The interior is simply furnished with wooden benches. There is space for additional seating for inside burial ceremonies.
Mount Hebron is a not-for-profit cemetery governed by a Board of Managers. The current managers are: Philip B. Glaize Jr., president, and Thomas T. Byrd, B. Scott Arthur, Cary C. Nelson, Mary Scully Riley, Gregory F. Hutchinson, Maral S. Kalbian, John P. Lewis, John S. Scully IV, J. Donald Shockey, James T. Vickers and Shane L. Wagoner.
The superintendent of the cemetery is Jim Coots, and the Office Manager is Ginger Killings. The staff welcomes inquiries from any who are interested in visiting the mausoleum: https://www.mthebroncemetery.org/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.