WINCHESTER — Criminal charges are stacking up against a South Carolina man accused of mistreating and trafficking endangered animals.
Bhagavan “Doc” Antle, who trains animals for Hollywood movies and operates a private zoo called Myrtle Beach Safari in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, was indicted earlier this month by a Frederick County Circuit Court grand jury on two felony counts related to his alleged purchase of three young lions from Wilson's Wild Animal Park in Frederick County. Lions have been classified as an endangered species since 2016.
The new felony charges — wildlife trafficking and conspiracy to traffic wildlife — are in addition to 15 criminal counts filed in Frederick County Circuit Court against the 62-year-old Antle on Oct. 8, 2020, following an investigation by the Virginia Attorney General's Office. Those charges, which are related to Antle allegedly buying the lion cubs from Wilson's Wild Animal Park on July 26, 2019, and Aug. 6, 2019, include one felony count of wildlife trafficking, one felony count of conspiracy to traffic wildlife, four misdemeanor counts of conspiracy to violate the Endangered Species Act and nine misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty.
Last month, Antle was also charged with money laundering in federal court in Florence, South Carolina. Federal prosecutors claim Antle and one of his employees at Myrtle Beach Safari, Andrew Jon Sawyer, solicited people who needed money laundered to give them cash in exchange for checks that were written from businesses under Antle's control. The pair allegedly laundered $505,000 over a four-month period, receiving a 15% fee for each transaction.
Antle and Sawyer were arrested on June 3 and placed in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Conway, South Carolina, to await trial on the federal charges. Sawyer posted bond and was released on June 17. Antle was still in custody on Tuesday, awaiting a federal magistrate judge's decision on his motion to set bond in the case.
A bond hearing on the new Frederick County charges was scheduled for Tuesday afternoon but wound up being postponed to Friday due to what Frederick County Circuit Court Judge Alexander Iden called "the complicated circumstances of his detention."
During a phone conference Tuesday, Antle's lawyers told Iden the federal magistrate's bond decision could be handed down at any moment. If the magistrate sets a bond, Antle could be released from custody as soon as he pays it. That would mean Frederick County authorities, who issued a capias for Antle's arrest after he was indicted on the two new state charges on June 9, would have to pick him up and bring him to the courthouse in Winchester. That process, which could take up to three days if Antle waives extradition, would be complicated if he were to be released from federal custody and Frederick County Sheriff's Office deputies had to find him.
Even if bond is offered to Antle and he pays it, Iden said the jail in Conway should still hold him long enough for local officials to pick him up. Iden set a bond hearing for the two new Frederick County charges for 1 p.m. Friday, at which time Antle will appear in Frederick County Circuit Court either in person or via a video link from the jail.
No trial date has been set for the new charges, but one could be scheduled at a hearing on Sept. 12 in Frederick County Circuit Court. Antle is already scheduled to be tried on the previous Frederick County charges on Oct. 31, and officials have said that jury trial is expected to last five days.
Antle was not the only person charged in relation to the business dealings and treatment of exotic animals at Wilson's Wild Animal Park at 985 W. Parkins Mill Road near Winchester.
Owner Keith Arnold Wilson pleaded no contest in March in Frederick County Circuit Court to 27 misdemeanor animal cruelty charges stemming from appalling conditions endured by exotic animals he exhibited at the roadside zoo, which is listed online as permanently closed. Wilson's 38-year-old nephew and zoo caretaker Christian Alejandro Dall’Acqua also pleaded no contest in March to 19 misdemeanor animal cruelty charges. Both men were sentenced to five years of unsupervised probation, during which time they cannot buy, own, sell or trade exotic animals.
Antle's daughter, 26-year-old Tawny Antle, was charged on Oct. 8, 2020, with animal cruelty and selling an endangered species, both misdemeanors. Prosecutors claim Tawny Antle, who is scheduled for trial alongside her father on Oct. 31 in Frederick County Circuit Court, drove three lion cubs from Wilson's Wild Animal Park to Myrtle Beach Safari on two separate dates, July 26, 2019, and Aug. 6, 2019.
Another of "Doc" Antle's daughters, Tilakam Magnolia Watterson, was also charged on Oct. 8, 2020, in Frederick County Circuit Court with two counts of animal cruelty and two counts of violating the Endangered Species Act, all misdemeanors. Watterson, whose role in the alleged animal trafficking case has not been detailed by authorities, is scheduled to stand trial at the same time as her father and sister.
"Doc" Antle became known to television viewers in March 2020 when the streaming service Netflix aired a documentary series called "Tiger King" about eccentric wild animal breeders and a murder-for-hire plot. The central figure in that documentary, private zoo owner Joseph Allen "Joe Exotic" Maldonado-Passage of Oklahoma, was convicted and sentenced in 2019 to 22 years in prison on 17 federal charges of animal abuse and two counts of attempted murder for hire.
