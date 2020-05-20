WINCHESTER — A Berryville teen police accuse of targeting a home where a city man was robbed and murdered was indicted on burglary and first-degree murder charges Tuesday by a Winchester Circuit Court grand jury.
Rafael Sanchaez Lickey, 18, of the 300 block of East Main Street, is accused of participating in the robbery and killing of 40-year-old Jerry Wayne Reid on Dec. 23, 2018, while he was a juvenile. Lickey was previously charged as a juvenile, but prosecutors refused to identify him or reveal the charges.
Lickey is alleged to have worked with the owner of the home at 331 Smithfield Ave., where Reid was a tenant, according to court documents. “He observed a large amount of cash that the owner of the home had out prior to Christmas,” the documents said.
However, property owner and landlord Richard Lee Brown said in an interview on Tuesday night that he doesn’t know Lickey. He said the owner referred to in the documents is actually a former tenant who was dealing drugs out of the home and had large amounts of cash there. Brown said he learned of the drug dealing from police after Reid was killed and had the tenant evicted.
“They said it was a known drug house,” Brown said. “If I had known, I would have kicked them all out.”
The documents said Lickey told Edward N. Bell and Ronald Emmanuel Johnson about the money and they decided to rob the home. On March 17, the 27-year-old Johnson was sentenced to 30 years for first-degree murder in Reid’s death. The 22-year-old Bell and his 22-year-old sister and alleged getaway driver Xavian E. Bell have each been charged with first-degree murder.
At Johnson’s sentencing, Heather D. Hovermale, Winchester deputy commonwealth’s attorney, said surveillance video showed Edward Bell, Johnson and Lickey exit a car near Reid’s home before the killing and leave in it afterward. She said Bell and Johnson broke down the home’s front door, with Lickey following them in. Reid ran upstairs and hid in a bathroom, but Johnson and Edward Bell allegedly broke down the door and dragged him out.
Hovermale said that while Bell held Reid at gunpoint, Johnson and Lickey ransacked the house. Reid wasn’t robbed because he didn’t have any money on him. As the robbers fled the house, two shots were fired at Bell by a person in the home, according to court documents, which indicated that Reid then grabbed Johnson, causing Bell to shoot Reid twice in the chest.
Lickey was being held without bond at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center on Tuesday night. He is due back in court at 9 a.m. on July 21.
Reid, a father of one, was working at a warehouse for a plastics company at the time of his death. Friends and family described him as an easygoing, free-spirited fan of jam bands like the Grateful Dead and Phish.
