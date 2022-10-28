WINCHESTER — Peter K. McDermott II has been named chief public defender for the region by the Virginia Indigent Defense Commission (VIDC).
He will serve the city of Winchester, the counties of Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah and Warren, and the town of Front Royal.
McDermott succeeds Tim Coyne, who served as the region’s chief public defender for 18 years. Coyne stepped down in September to become deputy executive director of the VIDC, which, in conjunction with certified private court-appointed attorneys, provides legal representation for indigent people accused of crimes.
“Pete brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to this position and we know he will do a great job leading the office,” Coyne said in a media release.
McDermott has devoted his legal career to defense of the indigent in the Northern Shenandoah Valley, the release states. Previously serving as deputy public defender, he has been in charge of day-to-day operations of the Front Royal Satellite Public Defender Office since 2014.
Born in Rochester, N.Y., McDermott has been in a public defender office “since before he can remember,” according to the release. His godfather, Salvatore “Sam” Panzarella, was the first chief trial attorney for the Monroe County, N.Y., Public Defender, with his mother serving as Panzarella’s first legal assistant.
McDermott is a graduate of Monroe Community College, SUNY Brockport and the Temple University School of Law in Philadelphia. His wife, Cathy, is the senior trial attorney at the Prince William County Public Defender Office.
