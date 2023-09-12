Chipotle Mexican Grill is opening a new location today at 120 Merchant St. in Frederick County, according to a media release from the company.
The restaurant will feature the brand's signature Chipotlane, a drive-thru pickup lane that allows customers to pick up digital orders without leaving their cars. This will be the first Chipotlane in the Winchester area.
Chipotle also has a location at 2012 S. Pleasant Valley Road, Winchester.
The Chipotle at 120 Merchant St. will be open daily from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.
According to the release, the location is hiring, as are Chipotle locations across the U.S. On average, there are about 25 jobs per location.
Competitive benefits include:
- A crew bonus with the opportunity to earn an extra month’s worth of pay each year
- A debt-free college degree program; and English as a second language
- Access to mental healthcare for employees and their families.
Find more at chipotle.com/careers.
