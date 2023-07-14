Sharla and Eric Boatright knew their dream was to one day open a Christian academy of their own. They didn’t know how, when, or where it would happen, but they knew one thing: destiny would lead them to their calling.
“Our heart behind opening the school is very much about getting back to the basics of education, the basics of learning,” Sharla Boatright said. “And what we want to teach the kids — what they need to be learning vs. cultural learning.”
Slated to open in August, Sons + Daughters Christian Academy at 766 S. Main St. in Woodstock will offer an “educational and kingdom experience in the lives of students, which leads to the formation of identity, honor, and character through Christ. Launching them into their divine calling and purpose,” according to the academy’s website.
After moving to the Valley from Georgia, the couple opened a daycare, Sons + Daughters Academy, that Sharla said offered insight into what more they could offer their community.
“We have a lot of people in our corner right now, who are wanting to help, wanting to volunteer, want[ing] to be a part of it,” Sharla said.
Sharla said that when their son was in the second grade, the couple decided to pull him out of their local public school due to bullying and place him into a private school. She added that the public school system didn’t want to do anything about the bullying.
“There’s a lot of stigma around that fact that teachers or principals don’t handle situations in the school system. They don’t suspend children, they don’t expel them for doing things they shouldn’t be doing,” Sharla said.
But there was hope for the couple and their son. “We saw a huge difference with private versus public education,” Sharla said.
Sons + Daughters Christian Academy is different from public school because it is able to teach the word of God in a school setting and classroom sizes are typically smaller, offering more one-on-one education.
“We’re able to infiltrate our Christian beliefs into the lessons and those lessons are way more advanced than public schools,” Sharla said. “We teach a curriculum that is more phonics based, so they learn to read at an earlier age, and as they age, are able to view the world from a Christian perspective and ask themselves, ‘What am I looking for?’”
Sharla said the curriculum will give the students a biblical worldview.
“Basically, in a nutshell, they’re learning about the things of God and how they can apply it to their life vs. just teaching them scripture. We want to teach relationships; we want to teach the students how they can talk to God, how they can use God in their life versus just making them memorize scripture.”
Eric Boatright said that first and foremost Sons + Daughters Christian Academy wants to offer an excellent education to its students.
“That’s really the core value — their education,” Eric said. “We want to get back to writing, math, and science. None of the social justice politics garbage that’s going on in schools right now.”
Eric comes from a family that valued serving the church community. His father was a pastor, and Eric said he served for 20 years himself.
“When I say relationship, I say a relationship with the Lord, not a religion,” Eric explained. “What we’re basically doing is going to be giving kids identity, teaching them that God loves them, teaching them that God is not an angry God, but he actually loves them and wants to have a relationship with them. We’re going to incorporate that into our education system where they can get an identity, so they can learn about God, learn who he is and some core things like worship, art.”
The couple hopes to one day open an art center for the community — to teach children that worship comes in many forms.
“My daughter,” Eric said, “Draws her worship to the Lord.”
The duo decided to start with grades kindergarten through third grade, with hopes to expand more next year.
“The goal is to add at least one grade every year,” Sharla said. “But you know, if God wants to do more and he wants to add middle school next year, hey, we’re not opposed to that.”
Construction is ongoing at the academy, but classes are set to begin Aug. 21. The academy is also offering before and after-school care. Students enrolled in public school can catch the bus from the academy.
As for the name of the academy, Eric said its meaning refers to saying, “I’m a son or I’m a daughter — calling Him Father.”
“We’re not just saying God is God,” Eric explained. “We’re also saying that he’s also a father to us, and we’re his family and we’re his children.”
The public is invited to a meet and greet and ribbon cutting at 6 p.m. July 27. An open house for enrolled students will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 15.
To learn more about Sons & Daughters Christian Academy, visit https://www.sdchristianacademy.org/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.