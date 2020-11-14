WINCHESTER — It seemed like old times Thursday in Rouss City Hall when City Council’s new Public Safety Committee held its inaugural meeting.
In the 1990s, council was comprised of 13 members and included 12 committees. This proved to be unwieldy so, beginning in 2006, an overall downsizing of membership and committees began. By 2012, City Council had been reduced to nine members and the committees were gone.
The change meant that any new proposal would be vetted by the entire council at their twice-monthly work sessions. The downside, though, was that work sessions started to run as long as five hours.
In August, Councilor John Willingham proposed reviving the committee system, but in a way that wouldn’t add a dozen meetings to council’s calendar each month. His proposal to create three committees — Public Safety, Finance, and Boards and Commissions — that would each meet once per month was approved in October by the full council.
The first of the new committees to meet was the Public Safety Committee, which is comprised of councilors Kim Herbstritt, Evan Clark and Les Veach.
Thursday evening’s meeting in Rouss City Hall was more of an introductory session than anything, with Winchester Police Chief John Piper and interim Fire and Rescue Chief Hadden Culp updating the panel on their ongoing efforts to improve operations within their departments.
Culp said he is still implementing recommendations that were made in April following an independent study that revealed the Winchester Fire and Rescue Department was severely understaffed and ill-prepared to respond to most emergencies.
One of Culp’s first tasks after being named interim chief on June 1 was to eliminate “driver-only” responses — the practice of responding to fires, traffic accidents and other emergencies with just one firefighter or paramedic per vehicle.
Culp’s solution required the use of mandatory overtime to make sure an appropriate number of personnel were reporting to each emergency. On Thursday, he told the committee he is now working to hire more staff so he can reduce the amount of overtime hours being put in by first responders.
The Fire and Rescue Department currently has 74 people on staff, and Culp said he could use 14 more.
“Recruitment and retention is the key,” Clark said.
Piper told the panel he is also struggling with staffing issues. The Police Department can employ up to 79 officers but currently has five vacancies. Ten of its staff members are still in training and cannot patrol the streets, so the department is actually short-handed by 15 certified police officers.
“We’re struggling to recruit and retain qualified personnel,” Piper said. “It’s a hyper-competitive market.”
As a result, the department has switched to 12-hour shifts and reassigned officers to make sure public safety doesn’t wane. An example, Piper said, is that the police officer who had been walking the beat on the Loudoun Street Mall is now behind the wheel of a police cruiser.
Piper said he is planning to ask City Council to fund a study of his department, similar to the one conducted for Fire and Rescue, that could make “an already strong department” even better.
In the meantime, Herbstritt, who chairs the Public Safety Committee, encouraged Piper to keep a close eye on the morale of his department, especially with the current staffing shortage putting an increased burden on the city’s police officers.
City Council’s new Boards and Commissions Committee is scheduled to meet at 1 p.m. Monday, followed by the Finance Committee at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Members of all three committees will then share the information they gathered with the full council when it reconvenes on Nov. 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.