WINCHESTER — The same city that lured away Winchester’s last city manager helped open the door for its next one.
Daniel C. “Dan” Hoffman, one of three assistant city managers for Gainesville, Florida, was hired Tuesday night following a unanimous vote of approval from Winchester’s City Council. He replaces Eden Freeman, whose five-year stint as city manager ended on March 15 when she accepted a job as deputy city manager for Greenville, South Carolina.
Hoffman was a finalist last year for Greenville’s vacant city manager’s position that was awarded in August 2019 to John McDonough, the former city manager of Sandy Springs, Georgia. Freeman had worked with McDonough in Sandy Springs before coming to Winchester and was recruited by her former boss to join him in Greenville as deputy manager.
The 43-year-old Hoffman is leaving the nation’s fourth fastest-growing city and a population of nearly 145,000 people to manage a municipality of about 28,000 residents. He is scheduled to start his job in Winchester on Sept. 26 with an annual salary of $175,000, plus benefits. Freeman was paid $145,000 when she first arrived in July 2014 and was earning $175,760 at the time of her departure.
Former Shenandoah County Administrator Mary Beth Price has been serving as Winchester’s interim city manager since March 16, earning $84.50 an hour. At the time of her hiring, Price said she expected to hold the position for six months, a prediction that proved to be off by just 10 days.
Hoffman is a South Carolina native who plans on moving to Winchester next month with his wife and two children, ages 15 and 12. He said his kids will be enrolled in Winchester Public Schools.
Hoffman has been assistant city manager of Gainesville since July 2017, overseeing more than 550 of its 2,200 municipal employees.
“It just hasn’t been a great fit for us,” Hoffman said of Gainesville, adding that he and his family are looking forward to living in a city in close proximity to Washington, D.C. “We’re excited for the opportunity to get back up there.”
Hoffman earned a bachelor’s degree from George Washington University in 1999 and a master’s degree from Johns Hopkins University’s Carey Business School in 2008.
He and his wife lived for a short time in New York before he was named communications and marketing director for the D.C.-based nonprofit Bread for the City. He joined the district’s Child and Family Services Agency in March 2006 as a program manager, then, starting in June 2007, spent five years with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. He became chief innovation officer for Montgomery County, Maryland, in October 2012, and has also served as an adjunct professor for the University of Maryland’s School of Communications.
One of Hoffman’s responsibilities in Gainesville was working with its Fire and Rescue Department. That experience should serve him well in Winchester, where tensions exist between Rouss City Hall and the Winchester Fire and Rescue Department over staffing and other issues.
“That’s one challenge I’m confident I can tackle,” Hoffman said.
Interim Fire and Rescue Chief Hadden Culp is the fifth person to lead the city’s Fire and Rescue Department in just three years. His immediate predecessor, William A. Garrett, resigned on June 2 and was hired last week as fire chief for the city of Manassas.
A total of 93 people applied to become Winchester’s next city manager during a search headed up by Colin Baenziger and Associates of Daytona Beach, Florida.
Am I reading this correctly....our City Council just agreed to pay someone with essentially 8-10 years of municipal service A $175,000 salary? Surely there were better qualified candidates at that price point.
