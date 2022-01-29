WINCHESTER — A new spokeswoman has been hired to help promote Winchester Public Schools and the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.
Maggie McCampbell Lien began work on Jan. 18. She earned a communications degree in 2011 from Mercer University in Georgia where she grew up and her master's degree in counseling psychology from James Madison University in 2013. From 2013 until Jan. 14, she worked for Shenandoah University, most recently as assistant dean of student leadership and development.
McCampbell, a 33-year-old wife and mother of two, said she welcomed moving from the more sedate environment of higher education into the more stressful job of promoting a public school division and city government amidst the coronavirus pandemic that has often stretched resources and challenged staff. Her first week at WPS included writing a news release that the school division would follow state law and continue their mask mandate rather than follow new Gov. Glenn Youngkin's executive order which lets students' parents decide on masking.
"I don't steer clear of difficult conversations or topics," she said. "One of the things that really drew me to this role was that I'm really inspired by what Winchester Public Schools is doing in so many different capacities and I was interested in really showing the community what they have to offer."
McCampbell Lien said she feels the same way about promoting the Parks and Recreation Department, which has a $1.6 million annual budget and 13 full-time employees. WPS serves about 4,100 students, has 726 full-time staff and a nearly $71 million annual budget.
McCampbell will earn about $84,000 annually and is a WPS employee, but will receive a portion of her salary from the city of Winchester for her duties with the Parks and Recreation Department. She will spend 60% of her time with the school division and shuttle between both jobs during the week.
Her duties with WPS include writing emails, Facebook posts and texts and tweets to parents and updating individual school websites as well as promoting school events and showcasing programs and highlighting the achievements staff and students. She'll also help respond to controversies like the mask mandate or crises like a school lock down due to a shooting threat.
Work with the Parks and Recreation Department includes promoting activities and events and assisting with the city's government access TV channel. In a news release, city spokeswoman Amy Simmons said she was thrilled to be working with McCampbell Lien. "Her impressive experience, creative ideas and infectious personality will make an immediate and lasting impact on both organizations," she said.
WPS Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum said in an interview that the division has long wanted to hire a spokesperson and had budgeted for it in 2020, but the pandemic postponed filling the position. The division has struggled to recruit and retain teachers due to higher salaries in nearby divisions such as Loudoun County Schools, but Van Heukelum said spending for a spokesperson is worthwhile. He cited a 2019 survey that 238 parents responded to with 52% saying the division needed to improve communication.
Van Heukelum said the goal is "accurate, timely and understandable" communication with the public and in her short time on the job McCampbell Lien has helped him become more concise. He said McCampbell Lien's will supplement his efforts rather than act as a substitute for him.
"I've never been a superintendent who tries to hide in my office and that will continue. I can and do speak for not only myself but the school division," he said. "But the volume of need for communicating is just something we need to do a better job at."
