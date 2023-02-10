BERRYVILLE — A policy recently adopted by the Clarke County School Board outlines repercussions for students in extracurricular activities who use illegal drugs, alcohol or tobacco/vaping products.
The policy states that it's intended to protect students' physical and mental well-being by banning substances that could negatively affect them.
Schools Superintendent Chuck Bishop said the policy revises one that dealt solely with random drug testing of athletes.
Officials determined it was time to reexamine that policy, which was adopted over 10 years ago.
Rarely are students caught using drugs or alcohol on school property, Bishop said. The biggest problem, he said, is students caught vaping.
Possible ramifications for those infractions include placement in alternative education, a discipline hearing before the board and/or criminal charges, according to Bishop.
"All of those consequences still exist," he said, "but the new regulation places additional punishment on students who are involved in athletics or other extracurricular activities."
Before students begin participating in such activities, they and their parents must sign forms acknowledging the policy. If the students don't return the signed forms, they won't be able to take part until they do.
Students suspected of violations must submit to drug screenings. Not doing so will result in the students not being able to participate until negative results are provided.
Although the new policy applies to students who vape, Bishop mentioned that officials aren't aware of any reliable screening for vaping.
Screening results, as well as treatment plans prescribed by doctors for students found to be using banned substances, will be kept private. However, they will be shared with school athletic directors or activity sponsors. A copy of any treatment plan prescribed by a doctor for an athlete will be kept on file in the school nurse's office alongside the results of his or her physical.
Any student found to be impaired at school won't be allowed to participate in extracurriculars or athletic competitions or practices. The policy defines impairment as "diminished function or ability to perform."
Consequences of violations
For a first violation, students suspected of using smoking or vaping materials will be suspended from their teams or activities for 15 days. Those suspected of using alcohol or illegal drugs will be suspended for 30 days. A second violation will result in suspensions of 30 days and 60 days, respectively.
A negative screening will be required before students can participate again. They will be subject to random drug testing for at least the remainder of the athletic or activity season, and perhaps the rest of the school year.
Repeat violators will be required to complete an education or cessation program.
Students and parents will be able to present information relevant to an alleged violation during a meeting with the athletic director or program sponsor. The meeting will be scheduled within 48 hours or on the next school business day.
A third violation will garner a 365-day suspension from athletics or extracurriculars. To be reinstated in activities, a student — or his or her parents — must:
• Present evidence that a cessation program has been completed. The evidence must be provided by a clinician certified to provide such treatments.
• Provide a clean drug screening one week prior to participation in the activity, plus one screening monthly during the season.
Screening costs are the responsibility of students and their parents. Bishop said that shouldn't be an issue.
"A negative drug screening is only required after our investigation is complete and it is determined that the student did, in fact, violate the regulation," he emphasized.
If an athlete's suspension occurs when consequences will continue into the next school year, Virginia High School League (VHSL) calendar season practice days prior to the start of the year will be counted toward completing the required suspension days.
When a suspension period includes a school break or vacation, and athletic practices or competitions are scheduled during that period, those days will count toward the suspension.
No student can participate in any contest until all assigned suspension days are completed, the policy asserts.
VHSL rules also require that an athlete be ineligible to take part in competitions for two years if it's determined that the student used anabolic steroids either during the athletic team season or the training period immediately prior. The only exception is if the steroid was prescribed by a doctor for a medical condition.
An anabolic steroid is a synthetic hormone that helps with muscle growth.
Developing the policy
Administrators will use reasonable suspicion in investigating allegations that someone has violated the new policy, Bishop said.
School Board member Andrew MacDonald said it was "a very, very difficult regulation to write."
But "I think we got it right," said MacDonald, the Russell District's representative.
"Part of the difficulty was coming to terms with what our schools should be responsible for monitoring," said Bishop.
The new policy puts the responsibility for monitoring students' off-campus behaviors on parents, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.