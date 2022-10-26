When Dr. Scott Murray first became an audiologist, it’s possible he didn’t know he would one day wear hearing aids.
Also a contemporary folk musician, Murray said he was a Grammy nominee in the 2000s for album of the year in his genre. Perhaps the cost of enjoying music over the years due to noise exposure, Murray started wearing prescription hearing aids.
“Everything sounds normal again to me,” Murray said, taking the almost-invisible piece of equipment from his ear and holding it up to the light. “It just helps my ears feel normal.”
A new Food and Drug Administration regulation that allows cheaper hearing aids to be sold over the counter in retail stores, online or in pharmacies took effect last week. Hearing aids and related products ranging in cost from around $50 to hundreds of dollars are available from big-box retailers like Walmart in store and online.
“There are so many people with hearing loss that don’t do anything,” Murray said. “This gives them an added resource. If [over-the-counter hearing aids] don’t work for you, that opens the door for more sophisticated technologies that would.”
The cost of a set of prescription hearing aids is usually in the thousands of dollars. One hearing aid can cost around $2,000, according to an analysis in Forbes magazine.
Though the cost of new over-the-counter hearing aids is less, Murray, who practices at Harrisonburg Audiology Associates, said he thinks it’s important to clarify that the over-the-counter devices are in a different class than prescription devices.
The FDA set unique design, functionality and safety guidelines that apply to these products in the finalized ruling, which was announced in August.
Murray said the over-the-counter devices are different from prescription devices in how receptive they are to different noise environments. Murray demonstrated how his aids work with technology that’s adaptive and fits “perfectly,” he said.
Over-the-counter devices are available for people 18 and older with “perceived mild to moderate” hearing loss.
“If you’re struggling to understand speech, if you’re struggling to hear in a group or quieter conversations, that’s your first indication something’s wrong,” Murray said. “So often by the time we recognize [mild to moderate hearing loss] it’s a little bit beyond that.”
For moderate to severe hearing loss, Murray said over-the-counter devices might not work, advocating that candidates for over-the-counter products go get a hearing test before buying.
“It unveils so many issues that the ear has,” Murray said. “A hearing test lets us discover is there a tumor, are there lesions on the inner ear canal to the brain?”
Insurance will not cover over-the-counter aids, but they might cover a prescription hearing aid and likely cover hearing tests, Murray said.
