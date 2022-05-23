WINCHESTER — James Wood High School students last week showcased projects they completed as part of the new Classroom to Office program, which is a partnership between Frederick County Public Schools and Navy Federal Credit Union.
Teacher Jimmy Stewart explained it’s an economics and personal finance course satisfying graduation requirements in which students learn to navigate financial decisions. Students learn to make informed decisions regarding career exploration, budgeting, banking, credit, insurance, spending, taxes, savings, investing, living independently and more.
Eight juniors and seniors participated in the pilot program.
Stewart said Navy Federal Credit Union employees visited the class and supplemented material on various exercises ranging from demonstrating how credit cards work to working on resumes and cover letters. Students were also paired with a Navy Federal mentor to work on a project of the student’s choosing.
The class took two trips to Navy Federal’s Frederick County office, and Stewart said each student was given a tour of the campus by their mentor.
“During these field trips, the students got to know their mentor, and then went through a structured process to help identify project ideas and, ultimately, select the project they wanted to complete,” Stewart said. “Each team autonomously identified, designed, planned and completed a project of their choosing.”
The student/mentor pairings were determined based on the student’s interests and the mentor’s skills. They had nine work sessions together, beginning in March. On Wednesday, the students showcased the results of their work at the Frederick County Public Schools Administration Building.
Courtney Bolinger was paired with mentor Sabrina Mullins to work on “Care Fur Companions,” which educates people on the spay and neuter services provided by the local SPCA and how such services could benefit a pet’s health. Courtney’s project raised money for families that could not afford to spay or neuter their furry companions. She held fundraisers that generated $650, enough to spay or neuter five pets.
Courtney said the project taught her a lot about fundraising, the importance of partnerships, timelines and dates.
Trey Thompson worked on a project about men’s mental health — which he feels not enough people discuss. So, he handed out brochures directing people to resources.
“Especially in this time coming out of COVID and everything, a lot of people have built-in emotions that they have not talked about. So a lot of people are very into their inner thoughts, and they don’t want to speak out,” Trey said. “We created this project just to spread awareness and let people know that it’s okay to talk about their problems and it’s okay to not be okay.”
Trey said his mentor Jeremy Moyer helped him learn about communication, professional speaking, time management, overcoming obstacles and how to pivot when issues arise.
Evelyn Lovelace, who did a project to start recycling at James Wood, said the Classroom to Office program gave her a better understanding of “how finance works.” She learned about recycling, crafting professional emails, networking, planning and the contacts it takes to put together a project.
Other student projects included :
Keith Lessard, developing security solutions for businesses.
Sebastian Rincon, creating a software to provide customers with customized recommendations to aid their financial journey.
Dre Lanzetta, educating people on a Navy Federal’s digital investor program.
Nathan Dossey, helping people obtain financial freedom.
Lillian Lovelace, financially preparing people for the military.
“As a result of this collaboration, these eight students now have a professional relationship they can lean on and draw upon in the future,” Stewart said. “I foresee mentors being called upon for recommendation letters — I think that’s already happened in a couple of cases, and maybe even career advice.”
As a result of the success of the Classroom to Office program, Navy Federal Business Operations Analyst Anita McGill said the company and school division plan to expand it to Millbrook and Sherando high schools next year. Additionally, Navy Federal Senior Vice President Susan Brooks said she hopes more people will get involved in the program in future years.
“We are honored to be a part of this and to kick it off,” Brooks said.
