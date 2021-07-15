WOODSTOCK — A new clothing store is coming to Woodstock in August.
Burkes Outlet, which offers brand-name clothing at discount prices, is set to hold its grand opening at 1009 S. Main St. on Aug. 19, according to its website.
The Shenandoah County Chamber of Commerce confirmed the store’s impending arrival on Monday.
Burkes Outlet will move into a space that was formerly occupied by Gordmans, which closed last May after its parent company, Stage Stores Inc., filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Prior to that, a Peebles store occupied the space.
According to its website, Burkes Outlet is a privately held Texas-based company, owned by the founding family and its employees. Beall’s Inc. is the parent company of Burkes Outlet Stores Inc. The corporation operates over 500 retail stores.
The company was founded in 1915 by M. Beall Sr., at the age of 22. It started out as a dry goods store with items priced at no more than $1. The family later opened up outlet stores in the 1980s with three locations in Florida and later expanded.
There are five other Burkes Outlet stores in Virginia, with locations in Norton, Bristol, Bluefield, Wytheville and Danville.
