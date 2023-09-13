BOYCE — A new code enforcement officer is on duty in town to make sure residents and businesses keep their properties in good condition.
Jayson Vance was officially hired by Boyce Town Council in a unanimous vote Monday night. He had been working in an interim capacity since Sept. 1.
Vance retired from the U.S. Treasury Department as an information technology specialist, and he also has worked as a bail bondsman, according to Mayor Zack Hudson.
Code enforcement officer is one of Boyce’s three municipal positions, each of which are part-time. Town administrator and treasurer are the other two.
Boyce has only about 600 residents and covers less than a square mile.
The officer’s duties include enforcing zoning and subdivision ordinances, including rules pertaining to inoperative vehicles and unsightly property appearances. The officer is able to take matters before a magistrate and/or the courts, but the position has no law-enforcement authority, such as being able to carry a weapon or make arrests.
So far, "I've just been getting my feet wet," learning about his responsibilities, Vance told the council.
Last Thursday, though, he observed materials being improperly placed at the curb for recycling at a residence on Roseville Court. He talked with the occupants about proper procedures, and the issue appears to be resolved, he mentioned.
Anyone who wants to bring possible code violations to Vance's attention can call him at 540-686-7935 or email him at codeenforcer@boyceva.net.
Hudson said Vance will work 10 hours per week and be paid $17.88 per hour.
Vance added that he plans to spread his hours among Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays.
In another matter, the council voted to transfer $5,000 between budget line-items to help pay the treasurer to work more hours if necessary.
The treasurer's salary line-item will increase from $8,700 to $13,700. Hudson said the additional appropriation will come from revenue the town receives from franchise fees paid by Bank of Clarke, enabling it to operate a branch in Boyce.
Rachel Bedell, the current treasurer, is paid $19.62 per hour and usually works five hours weekly, Hudson said.
Town Administrator Matt Hoff said, in comparison, he works 22 hours a week.
Yet the treasurer is "the most important person in this town," Hoff said, because the employee is responsible for collecting revenue that keeps the town going.
Other duties of the position include preparing tax bills, handling payroll, paying the town's bills and managing the budget and financial records.
Officials want Bedell's successor to work more hours if needed, particularly during tax collection seasons. Hoff will determine exactly when the employee will be on duty.
"As the administrator," Councilman Dennis Hall said, Hoff "should have some control over how many hours he needs someone here" to assist with Town Hall operations.
Town Hall on East Main Street currently is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday and from 8 a.m. to noon Friday.
Officials voiced a desire to see the municipal building open five days a week eventually, with at least one employee on duty. Having the treasurer work more hours will help with that goal, they indicated.
"It will bring this office up to a more professional standard," Councilwoman Berkeley Reynolds said, adding "our town (office) has a customer service need."
Five people so far have applied for the treasurer's position, but one asked to be withdrawn from consideration.
Interviews with the other four applicants are expected to begin soon. However, the position will remain open until it's filled, a posting on the town's website shows.
The vote on the $5,000 transfer was 5-1, with Recorder Whitney Maddox dissenting. She wanted to receive more information about the treasurer's duties before voting.
"The issue is too muddy for me right now," Maddox said.
Nobody spoke during a public hearing on the matter.
