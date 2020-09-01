STEPHENS CITY — Even though Chris Daniels’ first experience with coffee as a 16-year-old on a cold fishing trip with his father didn’t provide the best first impression of the beverage, he’s turned what has since grown into a self-described “lifelong interest and passion” in coffee into the Daily Buzz Cafe.
Located at 114 Elizabeth Drive in the Fredericktowne Crossing shopping center, the new cafe is billed as a neighborhood coffee shop that focuses on fresh, locally roasted coffee, smoothies, loose leaf teas, bubble tea, Italian ice and soft serve ice cream and shakes.
The cafe is known for its cold drip brewer that makes cold brew coffee, Daniels said. It also features some food items, including Scalfani’s bagels, doughnuts, sandwiches, hot dogs and hamburgers.
Since opening on Aug. 26, business has been great, Daniels said. “I’ve been so overwhelmed by the response of the community. The folks here have really connected to our brand and have been really enthusiastic about getting the word out that we’re here. Business has been awesome so far.”
Daniels said the cafe was launched after customers at his other establishment, 0-60 Energy Cafe at 2430 Valley Ave. in Winchester, encouraged him to open up something in Stephens City.
He got a tip about the building on Elizabeth Drive from his friend Ed Chapman, who was part of the founding team of the original Daily Grind coffee shops in the Winchester area.
“I came down here and took a look at it. I love the fact that it’s in this shopping center with the only grocery story in town and the only ABC store in town,” Daniels said. “It’s got high visibility, and it’s got a drive-thru. If there’s one thing I’ve learned during this COVID crisis it’s the value of a drive-thru and easy pick-up and delivery service for folks.”
The name of the cafe came after some brainstorming, and Daniels said he liked the playfulness it provided.
“We kicked around a lot of different ideas, including going back to the Daily Grind name. But I wanted to do something fresh and unique,” he said. “I really liked the play on words with ‘daily buzz’ — buzz like caffeine or community buzz as well.”
Daniels said he already had a good grip on menu items, as the Daily Buzz menu is similar to 0-60 Energy Cafe’s offerings. But he wanted to get back to focusing on drinks.
“0-60 Cafe has become more of a restaurant, but we want to get back to our core of serving coffee,” he said. “That was important to us, so when we came in this market, that’s where we wanted to be.”
While some might be hesitant to start a new business during the COVID-19 pandemic, Daniels said he’s had a philosophy of going against the grain. That thinking eased his mind, he said, when it came to opening during the pandemic.
“I have a belief that sometimes you have the best shot doing things opposite of what the crowd is doing if you want to be successful. That’s kind of what I did with this,” he said. “It’s a good time to be out here looking for opportunities. In some ways, there was a lot of upside for us to do this now.”
It’s helped that the community has shown support in the early days of the new cafe.
“The competitive environment has forced some places out of business, but for those of us that operate small, family businesses, the impact has seemed to be somewhat less,” he said. “The community has really supported the small businesses.”
Daily Buzz Cafe is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
(6) comments
That drink looks really tasty but it probably has a thousand calories!
Please council the young lady that her mask is meaningless if her nose is not covered.
Thank you!!!
Thank you Karen!
Maybe her mask just slipped? Or maybe you are just a poopy pants?
Or maybe she's following the owners lead who isn't even wearing a mask in the pictures?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.