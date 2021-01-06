BERRYVILLE — County officials aim to make Clarke County Circuit Court easier for people with disabilities to visit.
A five-year capital improvement plan (CIP) recently adopted by the Clarke County Board of Supervisors suggests that $325,000 be spent on improvements to the courthouse on North Church Street in downtown Berryville.
Of that money, $100,000 is to go toward reconfiguring the circuit courtroom. The allocation is sought for fiscal 2025, which will start in July of the preceding calendar year.
According to the plan, the courtroom’s current layout creates challenges during judicial proceedings. A sunken floor in the middle of the room doesn’t meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements. And, jury seats are extremely close to audience seats, with some jurors having to sit with their backs to the audience.
Jury seats would be “squared up with the room and made level,” the CIP states.
An architect should first examine the courtroom to determine the exact improvements needed and their costs, the plan mentions.
“It would be more user-friendly if it wasn’t a round courtroom,” said county Circuit Court Clerk April Wilkerson.
And, “hopefully it will be (made) all level,” Wilkerson said.
Also proposed is installing a new air-conditioning chiller unit on the circuit court side of the courthouse and insulating pipes throughout the building. A design firm estimates the cost at $225,000, and the money is being sought for the upcoming fiscal year.
“There are significant humidity issues in the building,” the CIP states, “and a new unit will be able to better regulate and maintain proper humidity levels.”
Furthermore, condensation in pipes is causing regular water leaks on ceilings, the plan mentions.
When the outdated system is running, “either the courtroom is really hot and the jury (deliberation) room freezes” or vice versa, Wilkerson said.
“One’s hot and one’s cold,” she said. “We’re never on the same page” as having the same temperature throughout the building.
The CIP is intended to help officials prepare for expenses of $50,000 or more they predict will eventually be needed. It doesn’t obligate them to pursue the projects.
Some projects likely won’t get done unless grants or other funds from outside the county’s coffers can be obtained obtained, the plan asserts.
