WINCHESTER — If you've ever wanted to have dinner with country music legends Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn, Dottie West, George Jones and Bill Anderson, here's your chance.
The only catch is that you'll have to do the cooking yourself. Also, none of the singers will join you at the table, but they'll certainly be there in spirit.
It's all due to the release of a new cookbook, "Cookin' with 'The Cline': The Patsy Cline Historic House Cookbook," featuring recipes submitted by Cline's family and friends including the aforementioned Lynn, West, Jones and Anderson.
The recipes were compiled by Tim Poole, who serves on the board of directors for the nonprofit organization Celebrating Patsy Cline Inc., and Hannah McDonald, director of the Patsy Cline Historic House at 608 S. Kent St. in Winchester.
Poole and McDonald announced the book's publication on Thursday afternoon at the Patsy Cline Historic House, where the singer lived with her mother, brother and sister from 1948 to 1953. Joining them for the occasion were two members of Cline's family: daughter Julie Fudge and cousin Pat Brannon.
"Before it was a historical house, it was a home full of laughter, love, music, hard work and dreams," Poole said. "Patsy launched her career from this house, and we're launching our second cookbook from this house."
The first cookbook, "From the Kitchen of 608," was released in 2012. Both books were released by Celebrating Patsy Cline Inc., which operates the Patsy Cline Historic House.
Cline was born Virginia "Ginny" Hensley on Sept. 8, 1932, in Winchester. She moved with her family quite a bit when she was a child, but the house where she lived longest is the one on South Kent Street that is now a state historical landmark. That's where she was when she turned 14 and started singing at local events and on WINC Radio in Winchester, and when she released her first hit single, "Walkin' After Midnight," in 1957.
"A lot of memories were shared here and made here," McDonald said of the cozy, two-story house near downtown Winchester.
It was after Cline and her husband, Charlie Dick, moved to Nashville, Tennessee, in 1958 that Cline became a bona fide superstar, recording songs that became classics and can still be heard on radio stations and in movies and TV shows today. Among her best known numbers are "Crazy," "Sweet Dreams," "I Fall to Pieces" and "She's Got You."
Cline's stellar career came to a tragic end on March 5, 1963, when the 30-year-old died in a plane crash.
"Cooking with 'The Cline'" includes 137 recipes and curated menus, with dishes including "Patsy Cline's Fried Chicken" and, as a salute to her mother, "Hilda Hensley's Black Walnut Cake." There are also vignettes from some of Cline's closest friends and family, as well as colorized and never-before-published photos of the singer.
"Most importantly, it's got recipes from her fans who continue to love her after all these years," Poole said. "This is who that book is for."
Fudge, who traveled from her home in Tennessee to be part of Thursday's book launch, said she's excited to offer something new to her mother's fans.
"There is so little from that short lifetime that we can get into, to share — something new, something different," Fudge said. "Being in the house, I don't think about the music or the activity or things that went on; I think about the things that made it home, and that was the cooking and the things we did domestically around the house.
"The cookbook is very exciting, it's wonderful," Fudge said. "It's got lots of great pictures, lots of great recipes."
Fudge will be on hand during Saturday's annual Patsy Cline Block Party to sign copies of "Cookin' with 'The Cline.'" The party takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the 600 block of South Kent Street, in front of the historic house.
Also during the Block Party, fans will have a chance to sample two of the recipes from the book: Hensley's black walnut cake and Cline's applesauce cake.
The hardback cookbook, with a forward by country music singer Ty Herndon, is available for $49.99.
