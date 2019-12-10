BOYCE — One of the founders of the Boyce Volunteer Fire Company is being honored by the installation of a permanent Christmas tree there.
Zachary Hudson, who recently was elected to Boyce Town Council, and his family donated the spruce in honor of his grandfather, Francis Hudson.
The tree, which has been planted outside the fire company, will be lit during a public ceremony at 6 p.m. today.
It originally grew from a seedling on land that belonged to Francis Hudson, who died in January 2017. He was 88.
The tree had been growing on a section of the property “where it shouldn’t have been,” Zachary Hudson said.
Over the years, the tree grew to roughly 10 feet tall, he said.
“It’s a very nice tree,” he added. “It grew like that on its own.”
After it was dug up, Hudson said, the tree was temporarily transplanted elsewhere until firefighters came and got it and then replanted it outside the fire company on Greenway Avenue.
He said the company bought a marker to honor Francis Hudson. It will be installed at the tree.
The tree was donated not only to memorialize his grandfather, he said, but also to help the company.
To his understanding, Hudson said, “it came to the point where the company wanted to buy a (permanent) tree instead of having to buy one (from a farm) every year.”
Because it had one to provide, the Hudson family decided to donate the tree, he said.
Now, a Christmas tree “will be there as long as they want to decorate it (each year) and it stays alive,” Hudson said.
