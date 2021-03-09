On Monday, Virginia dipped below 1,000 new daily COVID-19 cases for the first time since Oct. 26, recording 892 new cases.
The Lord Fairfax Health District, which has also seen a steady decline in new cases since early February, added 19 new cases on Monday, its lowest since recording 18 new cases on Oct. 25.
Locally, Frederick County added eight new cases. Winchester, Page County and Shenandoah County each added three. Clarke County added two and Warren County reported no new cases.
Frederick reported five hospitalizations and Page reported one. No new local deaths were reported.
The drop in new daily cases indicates an improvement in population health through the pandemic as more Virginians receive the vaccine, but Lord Fairfax Health Director Dr. Colin Greene said it’s too early to tell if the numbers will keep decreasing, hold steady or rise again as variants of the virus make their way to the area.
Though recent numbers have been matching those of late October, he pointed out that mid-autumn brought an increase in statewide cases from the summer’s generally low numbers.
On Sept. 1, the district reported a seven-day average of seven new cases, the lowest it had seen since reporting an average of six new cases on April 6. The average hasn’t been that low since.
On Monday, the Virginia Department of Health announced another case of the South African variant, identified in the Central Region of Virginia in a patient who had no history of travel during the exposure period.
Variants first identified in South Africa and the United Kingdom have been spreading slowly around Virginia, but health officials are hopeful that the COVID-19 vaccine in conjunction with residents’ other mitigation efforts will prove effective against them.
“Viruses change all the time, and VDH expects to see new variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus as disease spreads,” a VDH news release states.
“As our public health officials closely monitor the emergence of these SARS-CoV-2 variants in our Commonwealth, it is critical that all Virginians comply now with mitigation measures,” it states. “We are in a race to stop the spread of these new variants.”
The vaccine, Greene said Monday, is “one more weapon in our war room against this virus.”
The district has been administering three vaccines — Moderna and Pfizer, which require two doses, and Johnson & Johnson, which requires one.
The single-shot option is especially helpful in populations where people have less access to transportation to get a second shot, Greene said.
Though the Johnson & Johnson vaccine hasn’t been found to offer the level of protection against illness that the other two do, Greene said it’s highly effective against hospitalization and death.
“Get the first vaccine that you can,” Greene said. “The idea is to protect most of the population, not just one person.”
In recent days, the area vaccine process has been “going swimmingly,” Greene said.
(2) comments
This is great news! Now is the best time to redouble our efforts. Get your shot, wear your mask, and wash your hands. Virginia is heading in the right direction.
I received the J&J vaccine yesterday at the stadium. Thank you to all involved. They were very efficient and organized.
