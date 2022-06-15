WINCHESTER — Laura Evy has been named Daniel Morgan Intermediate School's new principal, according to a Winchester Public Schools news release.
She succeeds Matt Wygal, who announced in May he was resigning to take a job in Prince William County Public Schools.
Evy is currently Winchester Public Schools' extended school year coordinator and previously served as principal of John Kerr Elementary School. She has 20-plus years of experience as an educator and has developed expertise in school leadership, including leveraging data to inform instructional planning, developing school-community relationships, and staff supervision and mentoring, the release states.
"This is an appointment for which I am very grateful and excited to get started," Evy said, adding that she looks forward to working with DMIS staff, families and students.
She has a bachelor’s degree in secondary education from Shepherd University and a master's of education in administration and leadership from James Madison University. She will begin her new role on July 1 and earn $133,000 annually.
Sam Gates is also joining DMIS' administrative team as an assistant principal, alongside fellow Assistant Principal Alli DiGiovanni.
Gates' 11 years with WPS includes being a teacher for six years and an instructional coach at Virginia Avenue Charlotte DeHart Elementary School. She has experience in curriculum writing, providing professional development and conducting data analysis. Outside of school, she is a coach with East Coast Gymnastics.
She recently obtained her certificate in educational leadership from James Madison University. She has a master’s in education and a bachelor’s in elementary education, both from Wilson College.
Gates said she is "extremely excited" to begin her new role and "get started building new relationships with the families, students, and staff."
"WPS is a special place, and I am grateful for the opportunity to continue the work of empowering our students and staff to achieve their goals,” she said.
She will begin the her July 1 and earn $76,967 annually.
