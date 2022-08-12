WINCHESTER — After a few years of kicking around the idea of a dealership that bought and sold pre-owned vehicles, Jake Sodikoff made it happen.
That vision has materialized in the form of HoneyCar at 190 Commonwealth Ct. in Winchester.
“The premise of the business is to buy cars from a private party as well as sell cars,” Sodikoff, a Harrisonburg native and the owner of HoneyCar, said. “We almost buy as many cars as we sell. We want to help people in the area and make it easy for them to sell their car.”
Sodikoff is also a car dealer in Harrisonburg at his family-owned Steven dealership, which includes a Nissan, Toyota and Kia dealership. He said he identified Winchester as a viable market to begin his operation, which will soon include multiple locations.
“I’ve been looking in the Winchester market for a long time, but there’s not a lot of new car dealers are getting bought and sold,” he said. “I knew Winchester was a great market, so I decided to go a different route and try this model. This is the first of hopefully many locations. We’re already looking at other locations.”
Sodikoff grew up in the family business of buying and selling cars and helped lead his family into buying a Nissan dealership in 2018 in Harrisonburg. His father and brothers are also partners in HoneyCar.
Sodikoff said the COVID-19 pandemic has changed a few things in the vehicle industry. After many dealerships have dealt with a microchip shortage that led to less production of new vehicles, the price of pre-owned vehicles increased.
That made now the perfect time to launch HoneyCar, he said.
“It’s been beneficial for us, and it’s helped the consumer. They’re getting more money with used car values being way up,” Sodikoff said. “People are able to get more money for their car now than they ever have. Not all dealers buy cars in this manner. though.”
It’s also been beneficial that HoneyCar doesn’t fit firmly under any vehicle brand’s umbrella.
“It makes it nice because we can buy anything. We’re not focused on a certain brand,” Sodikoff said. “Here we have everything to be able to serve the market. And we’ve sold cars as cheap as $2,000 to $3,000 all the way up to around $80,000 to $90,000.”
HoneyCar had its grand opening in June and a soft opening in January. Now eight months later, Sodikoff said the dealership is “fully functional and fully staffed” with 26 employees including a sales, service, accounting and customer services department. Part of the staff is dedicated to only buying vehicles.
The dealership features a 10,000-square-foot showroom and a studio where vehicles can be photographed for marketing purposes. It also has a service center where any vehicle taken on trade or that is bought gets fixed up, cleaned up, and ready to be sold after a 150-point inspection.
The service center will also be able to do Virginia state inspections soon.
HoneyCar works with about 25 different lenders, including local and national banks. The company also will work with both buyers who have credit challenges.
For more information, visit myhoneycar.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.