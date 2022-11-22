WINCHESTER — As Winchester becomes an increasingly desirable place to live, rents charged for houses and apartments continue to rise as the number of available dwellings continues to fall.
City Manager Dan Hoffman has established a new Department of Community Development in Rouss City Hall that, starting next month, is expected to bolster the number of homes in the city that can be rented at prices working-class individuals and families can comfortably afford.
“It’s really a renaming of an existing department,” Hoffman said on Monday. “The [now-defunct Department of] Development Services was planning, zoning, inspections and economic development. Community Development is planning, zoning, inspections and housing.”
The Department of Community Development is headed up by two familiar faces: Director Mike Ruddy, a former director of planning and community development for Frederick County, and Deputy Director Nasser Rahimzadeh, a former deputy director of zoning and inspections for Winchester.
The new Department of Community Development is tasked with working with developers, state and federal agencies, and local residents to find solutions for bolstering Winchester’s supply of affordable housing. To help with its mission, the Housing Choice Voucher Program currently administered by the Winchester Department of Social Services will be integrated into the Department Community Development starting Jan. 1. The Housing Choice Voucher Program helps qualified low-income individuals and families pay their monthly rents.
“We’ll deal with that end of it, then start looking at different strategies we can do to address [City] Council’s priorities on affordable housing,” Ruddy said on Monday.
Among council’s priorities, Hoffman said, is a proposal currently being considered by the city that would require any residential developer who applies for a planned unit development (PUD) overlay to offer at least 10% of its rental units at prices the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development deems affordable based on Winchester’s average median incomes for individuals and families. A PUD overlay adds residential density to a property, allowing for the construction of apartment and townhouse complexes on land with limited acreage.
More tactics to increase Winchester’s supply of affordable housing are expected to be developed as Ruddy and Rahimzadeh research available programs and meet with developers and city residents. For example, Hoffman said money from the city’s annual Community Development Block Grant can start being directed toward affordable housing projects rather than being used for sidewalk and infrastructure repairs, as they have in the past.
“It’s about helping people that are currently in the community ... so they don’t get squeezed out,” Rahimzadeh said on Monday.
There’s no denying that Winchester has become an increasingly expensive place to rent a house or apartment. According to RentData.org, the monthly median rent for a two-bedroom dwelling in the city is currently $1,205. Ten years ago, in 2012, the monthly median rent for a two-bedroom dwelling was $956.
Once the Department of Community Development starts bolstering the number of affordable units in Winchester, Hoffman said it could have a domino effect and lower the overall median rent levels. Since 56% of Winchester’s current residents live in rental housing, according to a housing study commissioned last year by City Council, that could eventually lead to reduced rents across the board for thousands of people.
“It’ll take time,” Hoffman said, noting that one reason for rising rents is that in Winchester, local housing demand has outpaced supply since about 2008. “We have to get the overall [rental] rates down by injecting more housing into the market.”
“Some of these redevelopment sites, catalyst sites are really good places for this to happen,” Ruddy said, referring to vacant and underutilized structures that could be converted into rental housing. An example of this is the long-vacant ZeroPak apple processing and storage facility in Winchester’s North End, which owner John Willingham is in the process of renovating into affordable apartments for people with low or limited incomes.
Hoffman, Ruddy and Rahimzadeh said the Department of Community Development will have to take a gradual, measured and thoughtful approach when determining the best ways to increase the availability of affordable rental units in Winchester.
“It took many, many years for the nation as a whole to reach this point, so it’s not something that will be resolved in a matter of months,” Rahimzadeh said. “There’s no silver bullet out there, no panacea, so we’re going to have the long-term view that multiple policies will hopefully create and sustain a good housing stock.”
