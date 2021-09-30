WINCHESTER — Paul A. Cleveland is new to the Winchester Police Department but not to the area.
Cleveland, named deputy chief on Wednesday, has been a Frederick County resident since 2005 and his two daughters are Millbrook High School graduates. The 50-year-old Cleveland grew up in Phillipsburg, New Jersey, a town of about 14,000 approximately 50 miles north of Philadelphia. He planned to become a New Jersey State Police trooper after graduating from Shippensburg University in Pennsylvania. But he had a relative who was a Fairfax County police officer and he ended up joining the department in 1994.
"I love the idea of helping people and being in the community," he said. "That's what attracted me to the job."
Cleveland, who begins work on Oct. 12, served in various capacities with the Fairfax County department before retiring as a major on Friday. They included commanding the patrol division as well as heading the organized crime and narcotics division and the internal affairs division.
In 2009-10 while a lieutenant, he was commanded in a police substation by Winchester Police Chief John R. Piper, who was a Fairfax officer from 1994 until becoming Winchester chief in 2017. Piper said Cleveland's experience and enthusiasm will be assets to the department.
"He's going to bring fresh perspectives and new ideas," Piper said. "The men and women here are excited to get to know him."
Cleveland, whose annual salary information was unavailable Wednesday, will replace Deputy Chief Kelly S. Rice, who is retiring later this year. He will be in charge of administration. His duties will include overseeing department accreditation, property room evidence, recruiting, record keeping and training. The department recently switched from one to two deputy chiefs. Deputy Chief Amanda R. Behan oversees operations, which includes the criminal investigation and patrol divisions. She was promoted in April.
As a county resident for 16 years, Cleveland said he's watched Winchester and the police department grow and is excited to work locally. The department has 70 officers, nine unfilled positions and a $9.3 million annual budget.
"I can't wait to get started with the young officers there," he said. "It's a great agency and it's a great community."
