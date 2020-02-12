WINCHESTER — Authorities believe there was a second shooter in a non-fatal Sept. 23 drive-by shooting that riddled a home in the 900 block of Old Baltimore Road with bullets, but they lack enough evidence to charge the man.
“We cannot say with certainty that he fired a weapon,” Lt. Keith Covert, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office spokesman, said in an email on Tuesday following a probable cause hearing for shooting suspect James Bailey McKeegan.
At the hearing, Investigator Avery Kenney testified that during an unrecorded jailhouse confession, McKeegan said he and a second man fired multiple shots into the home while in a car driven by Joshua Michael Scaperotto. Because the man hasn’t been charged, The Winchester Star isn’t naming him.
Covert said the suspects had planned a drug-related robbery of Jordan Clark before he entered the home, but when they realized Clark was inside the house, they shot it up. Kenney wrote in a criminal complaint that 17 bullet holes were found inside the house. Six people were in the home at the time of the shooting. The incident was reported to police at 8:05 p.m. A car parked outside the home was also struck by two bullets.
Prior to Kenney’s testimony, neighbor Jason Helsley testified that home surveillance video showed a car turn onto Old Baltimore Road from Cedar Grove Road. He said muzzle flashes from two guns firing from the passenger side of the car could be seen.
Kenney said McKeegan, who didn’t testify at the hearing, told him he got the 9 mm and .45-caliber semi-automatic pistols used in the shooting from a man in Stephens City and returned them to the man’s home. Kenney said he recovered the guns from the home.
Judge David S. Whitacre ruled there was probable cause to certify McKeegan’s case to a county grand jury, which will decide whether to indict him on March 5.
McKeegan, 21, of the 400 block of Shenandoah Place in Winchester, faces five counts each of attempted malicious wounding, shooting a firearm from a vehicle, and shooting into an occupied building.
In January, Scaperotto, 24, of the 100 block of Castlebridge Court in the county, was indicted on five counts each of conspiracy to malicious wounding, shooting from a vehicle, and second-degree shooting into an occupied building. He is due in Frederick Circuit Court at 1 p.m. on May 7.
