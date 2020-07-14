WINCHESTER — Shooting victim Wayne Lamont Starks Jr. had two apparent bullet wounds, leading police to believe his injuries weren't self-inflicted, according to a search warrant affidavit released in Frederick County Circuit Court on Friday.
The Sheriff's Office previously said it is investigating the 25-year-old's death at a Frederick County home on July 7 as a homicide until foul play can be established or ruled out.
“Your affiant knows from training and experience that the location of the victim’s wounds and presence of the weapon and the bag of unknown pills located in the rear of the residence was not consistent with a suicide,” Frederick County Sheriff's Office Investigator Jason P. Killian wrote in the affidavit.
A 911 caller said Starks accidentally shot himself at a residence in the 100 block of Diamond Court. The Sheriff's Office last week denied a Freedom of Information request by The Winchester Star for a copy of the 911 audio, saying it might compromise the investigation. Virginia FOIA law allows police to release 911 audio but doesn't require them to.
Police were called to the home just before 2 a.m. and found Starks bleeding from the neck in the back seat of a Toyota Prius, with a man applying pressure to the wound. The man said he was in the basement of the home with Starks and another male when the shooting occurred, Killian wrote. The man said he had turned his back when he heard a gunshot. When he turned around, the man said Starks was bleeding from the neck, and the two carried Starks to the car to take him to the hospital.
According to the affidavit, Starks had an apparent bullet wound that began on his right tricep just below his elbow and exited near the middle of his bicep. He had another apparent bullet wound that began on the right side of his neck just below his chin and exited the back of his neck.
The affidavit said at least four pistols were found in and around the home, as well as pills, scales and apparent marijuana.
Killian wrote that Sgt. James A. Bentley entered the home shortly after the shooting and found a man on the stairwell of the basement attempting to unload a pistol. The pistol was a Walther PPS. Near the rear of the home by a privacy fence, a small black bag containing a revolver and white pills were found.
A separate affidavit said the man who was giving aid to Starks consented to having gunshot residue testing done on him, but the other man refused. The affidavit seeks gunshot residue testing on his hands and clothes.
