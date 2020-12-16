WINCHESTER — Less than two months after plans to bring apartments and businesses to the northeast corner of East Piccadilly and North Kent streets fell apart, another developer has expressed interest in the vacant downtown property.
On Tuesday morning, the Winchester Economic Development Authority entered into an agreement with the Aikens Group of Frederick County that gives the firm 45 days to determine if it wants to buy and develop the site formerly intended for a mixed-use complex called The Lofts at East Piccadilly.
“Within 45 days, all parties involved are going to know enough to either move forward or not,” Winchester Development Services Director Shawn Hershberger said.
The Lofts at East Piccadilly was first proposed in July 2018 as a development partnership between the EDA and McLean-based Providence Capital Partners. The EDA purchased the site for about $1.3 million with the understanding that Providence Capital would buy it back from the authority once it was ready to start construction.
The existing commercial and residential buildings at the site were demolished by the EDA in September 2019 to make way for what was envisioned as a $10 million to $11 million complex containing 51,000 square feet of space for 44 apartments, two retail stores or restaurants and indoor parking for all tenants.
After months of preparations and advance work, Providence Capital started seeking financing for The Lofts in March. Unfortunately, that coincided with the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, which hammered the American economy and elevated the cost of the project to a point where the developer could no longer turn a profit.
In late October, the EDA severed its partnership with Providence Capital but retained ownership of the property. Hershberger said the authority then issued a request for proposals from anyone interested in buying and developing the northeast corner of East Piccadilly and North Kent, and three companies responded.
“Every proposal we received was high quality and extremely capable,” he said.
During a 45-minute executive session on Tuesday, the EDA opted to partner with the Aikens Group. Hershberger declined to share details of the Aikens proposal, “but the expectation is a project that would have a residential component that blends in nicely with the neighborhood.”
Hershberger said Aikens is committed to building housing, but won’t decide whether to integrate retail or commercial space into the development until after the 45-day feasibility study is completed.
“Within 15 days of the expiration of that due-diligence period, there’s an expectation that we will have purchase and sale agreements,” Hershberger said.
He declined to say how much the EDA is asking for the property, but noted the authority’s role is to foster business development, not to make a profit. To that end, the EDA’s goal is to break even on the money it spent to buy and clear the land.
“If the EDA were entering into projects that were profitable, that would put the authority in competition with the private market,” he said.
Hershberger said it was encouraging to see such serious interest in the site being expressed by developers.
“It reaffirms what we already knew was true,” he said. “It’s an attractive site that needs a redevelopment opportunity for the benefit of the future of the community.”
